Hridoy, Naeem star in BCL 1st round

Both of the matches of the Bangladesh Cricket League (BCL), the premier first class tournament of the country, ended in a draw on Friday at different venues across the country.The rain-affected game between Central Zone and North Zone was drawn at Sylhet Academy Ground after Towhid Hridoy and Naeem Islam hit centuries.Being sent to bat first, Central Zone put up 281 before being all out with Naeem Islam hitting 122, his 33rd first class ton, highest by a Bangladeshi batter. Pacer Mushfik Hasan claimed 4-37.North Zone replied with 277 before being dismissed. Towhid Hridoy lit up the game with 166 ball-165 not out, a knock laced with 13 fours and eight sixes. Arif Ahmed scalped 3-80.In the second innings, Central Zone reached 54-0 before the umpires called it a day as the game was drawn.The match between South Zone and East Zone was also affected by rain and eventually ended in a draw at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram.Being sent to bat first, East Zone compiled 402 before being bundled out with four batters scoring half-centuries. Parvez Hossain Emon top-scored with 90 and Shykat Ali made 77. Tanzim Hasan Sakib chipped-in-with 66 while Shamsur Rahman Shuvo contributed 53.Left-arm spinner Tanvir Islam claimed 5-114 for South Zone.Fazle Rabbi scored 81 as South Zone were bowled out for 282, conceding 120-run lead.East Zone the declared the second innings on 249-6, setting South Zone a 320-run target to win. Amit Hasan hit 102 in East Zone's second innings while Shuvo made 67.South Zone however reached 80-3 before close of final day as the match was drawn. �BSS