Being a little bit aggressive is best remedy in this wicket: Phillips

New Zealand batter Glenn Phillips revealed that his aggressive batting was key in leaving the second Test evenly poised as Bangladesh looked to have taken complete stranglehold of the match on Friday.After the entire second day and first session of the third day was washed out due to rain and wet outfields, Bangladesh came into the ground to take the rest of the five wickets of the Black Caps cheaply.But instead, they were outclassed by the lethal attack of Phillips who struck 72 ball-87 on an extremely difficult pitch to surprisingly give the side an 8-run lead.New Zealand were bowled out for 180 in reply of Bangladesh's 172 but got back on track, leaving the hosts to 38-2 before the bad light forced early stumps.Phillips smashed nine fours and four sixes in his almost chanceless innings, which scared Bangladesh heavily, knowing that if he continued in same vain, the game will be completely over for them.But to their delight Shoriful Islam finally got the better of him with some luck as Phillips' concentration was lost when someone was walking out from the side of the sightscreen."Just at the last second when Shoriful got into his delivery stride, someone walked out from the side of the sight screen and I mean, I should have pulled away, but it was also like in my head. It's probably a bit too late and then I didn't watch the ball and I didn't pull away and I did neither and I nicked it off," Phillips, who was visibly angry after his dismissal, later described in the press conference.But before being dismissed, he denied Bangladesh a complete control and helped the side hit back into game after being reduced to 55-5 on day one.Phillips revealed on this difficult wicket, there's no point of defending as the bounce was uneven and there's no scope to understand the behaviour of the wicket."As I said before, for me it's about using my bat as much as possible. I'm generally not looking to leave many deliveries or I guess like I'll defend balls that are there to defend and that are really well bowled, but on pitches like this understanding that sometimes being a little bit more aggressive is almost the best remedy where if you can put a bowler off their length a little bit, then you can get them to bowl in the area that you would feel a bit more comfortable with," he said."And I saw a graphic before the game started about the contact points of our different batters, and everybody has their different way of going about it. And some guys come a lot further forward, some guys go a lot further back, and it's just understanding what works best for that individual. And obviously for me, trying to stay a little bit leg side of it and use my back as much as possible was probably the key."With wicket being under cover for almost two days, there was naturally for pace bowlers and plus the condition was gloomy.Under overcast sky, the pacer can swing the ball, meaning New Zealand expected pacer Shoriful to come early on attack.Phillips said he was bit surprised of not seeing Shoriful to bowl early in their innings.However when Shoriful got the ball, he got swing and made instant impact, taking to wicket in quick succession to wrap up New Zealand innings."I think when Taijul turned the first ball so square, I think that probably put bowling pace on that wicket, maybe a little bit in the back of the mind of the captain. So, who knows if he had bowled a little bit sooner, it may have had a different result," Phillips pointed out."But I think when he came on, he made an impact and did really well. As with Timmy (Tim Southee) for us as well. So, I think both captains have their game plans and their strategies, and sometimes they're good and sometimes they're not good, and that's just the way cricket goes, but obviously when he got his opportunity, he bowled really well." �BSS