Did Doraemon rot our brains?

Published : Saturday, 9 December, 2023
Malobika Maksud Odri

Doraemon", the very word brings back waves of fond memories for me and, I'm sure, every other 2000's kid reading this will feel the same.

Eight-year-old me would speed through all my homework and studies as fast as humanly possible in the evenings just to sit, skip through all other irrelevant channels and wait for the TV to start airing the Doraemon episodes.

I still remember when I would come back home from school, drenched in sweat and absolutely starved, but refuse to eat lunch until I had a glimpse of a Doraemon episode on television.

So you can understand my complete disbelief when I found out that the much-loved cartoon was being banned from Bangladeshi television. I was utterly disheartened, to say the least.

I had always heard parents discouraging their children from watching Doraemon and complaining about the "negative impacts" it had on them.

"That show is absolutely ridiculous!"

"My child has started speaking Hindi more than Bengali!"

"I would never let my son watch cartoons like that."

These are all comments I've seen being thrown at the show by adults all around me. So naturally, I also started associating myself with guilt while watching this show.

Now that I've grown up a little (perhaps not a lot, but still enough to think for myself) I can't help but question: 'was this show really that bad for us?'

Sure, it had its flaws; the protagonists weren't really ideal role models for kids to be looking up to and it had its fare share of not-so-educational episodes. But if you think about it, we gathered more pros from it than we did cons.

One of the biggest skills I have is learning a third language: Hindi. According to a study done at Harvard, knowing multiple languages provides enriched "cognitive benefits". Knowing more than one language is also said to be a sign of greater attention span, creativity and intellect.

Not to mention the job opportunities it opens up. Businesses are always looking out for people who can converse in more than one language. It allows the employees to better connect to customers or business partners from overseas. Since not a lot of people are able to learn or cope with knowing more than one language, a statistic shows that just by being bilingual you can earn up to 20% more than most people do.

All of these benefits come from the mere knowledge of just two languages. Now imagine the kinds of advantages you will obtain if you can speak more than two languages, which is what all of us Bangladeshi 2000's kids who grew up watching this cartoon can do!

As a high schooler, I can speak from first-hand experience that every single one of my friends are trilingual. We can all carry on full conversations in all three languages: Bengali, English and Hindi. One of my friends who recently had to travel to India says he didn't even need a translator when he landed there as he was already fluent in Hindi!

And how did we all learn this vital skill?

Books? Absolutely not! All thanks go to growing up with Doraemon!
Without even realizing it, we all entertainingly gained one of the most helpful abilities one can achieve which will most definitely aid us in the days to come.

Aside from all of this, my first ever concept of friendship, teamwork and comradeship were all generated from my shared adoration for this cartoon and its adventures. Seeing Doraemon pull out the most bizarre gadgets to help his dear friends has fueled my creativity more than anything.

As a late 2000's kid myself, this may sound a bit biased. But I ask you to reconsider: 'did watching Doraemon really rot our brains�?'

The writer is a ninth grader at Changes, an English Medium School at Narayanganj



