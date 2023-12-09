Two poems by

(Translated by Kazi Wadud Nawaz)
Crystal Ladder
A blue handkerchief-
Descends slowly down the crystal ladder,
Descends down floating,
And floats down on the descent,
Very close to a Rainbow bridge.
Sunny midday vibrates while flying-
Unknown flowers and unseen colours
Cast a pensive shadow
O'er a solitary Palm tree.
Slowly covering naked eyes,
So deep inside the vision,
That veils the fear of birth-day moments,
No matter, still I scatter my chats fast in the air,
With glare of a firefly in my vest,
Let's get ready now
Iit's the time to leave
Jashore, 22 September 2010
The Country
Each and every newly-born child of Palestine
Is as if a new country.
Every mother of Palestine
Gives birth to many a country every day
The courage that inflames you
And keeps your heart burning all the time,
Slain with faces down in carnage
We don't have so much courage-
Forgive us, please forgive us-
O' newly born baby of Palestine!
Like Jesus, you are crucified for our sins
As soon as you are born
Rangpur, 20 October 2023