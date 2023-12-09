Two poems by

(Translated by Kazi Wadud Nawaz)Crystal LadderA blue handkerchief-Descends slowly down the crystal ladder,Descends down floating,And floats down on the descent,Very close to a Rainbow bridge.Sunny midday vibrates while flying-Unknown flowers and unseen coloursCast a pensive shadowO'er a solitary Palm tree.Slowly covering naked eyes,So deep inside the vision,That veils the fear of birth-day moments,No matter, still I scatter my chats fast in the air,With glare of a firefly in my vest,Let's get ready nowIit's the time to leaveJashore, 22 September 2010The CountryEach and every newly-born child of PalestineIs as if a new country.Every mother of PalestineGives birth to many a country every dayThe courage that inflames youAnd keeps your heart burning all the time,Slain with faces down in carnageWe don't have so much courage-Forgive us, please forgive us-O' newly born baby of Palestine!Like Jesus, you are crucified for our sinsAs soon as you are bornRangpur, 20 October 2023