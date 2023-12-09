Making It So

Buckle in for a lifetime of tales folks, because Sir Patrick Stewart's memoir is finally beaming right into our reading rooms! This isn't just another tale of tea and toasts. It's a long Odyssean journey through the life of one of the most beloved, blockbusting actors in the game. From the galaxy-conquering space captain in the genre-defining sci-fi Star Trek to the classic stages of The Royal Shakespeare Theatre, Sir Patrick Stewart steals every scene he's in. This stage stunner has lived a life that's more colourful than a rainbow, and this book is his way of saying, "Making It So" to all his fans out there.Now, when you hear "autobiography" or "memoir," you might expect it to be the world's longest coffee break, but let me tell you, this isn't like reading some spec page about approach and departure angles. Once you start flipping through, it's non-stop entertainment. That's because Sir Stewart's writing style is as smooth as his superbly modulated speaking voice that snaps you right into to the world of lights, camera and action. Helpfully, he keeps the searching memoir superbly grounded, diving deep into the recesses of his emotions and retracing the wrapped-up nostalgia of growing up in Yorkshire, England. You feel like you're right there with him in the early 1940s, struggling with the daily pull of a working-class upbringing and dreaming of the stars.But this book isn't just a stroll down his memory lane, or a great throwback to his super olden days, it's a full-blown trip through the inner dynamics of the classical Shakespearean plays and the science-y slam-bang world of Star Trek and X-Men. No drama or TV show influenced nineties TV culture as much as the advent and ubiquitous of the insanely popular Star Trek. This series made him an unlikely megastar to people who typically overlooked the potential of television as a powerful mass medium for storytelling.From forgetting lines during acting gigs to the most embarrassing wardrobe malfunctions, Sir Stewart also brings the backstage drama to life, leaving you feeling like you've earned the best ticket to the best show in town. As I delved deep into the chapters, I couldn't help but wonder: what hasn't this man done?His career graph is hardly a big blip on the radar, given the few selected number of TV shows and films he has signed up for. But he brings charismatic command and doggedness in a role that could have been seen as bland and annoying in lesser hands. Often regarded as one of the best, award-calibre actors of his generation, he has an insane chameleon-like ability to get lost in his roles. Sir Patrick Stewart is, by a broad margin, the Brando-calibre actor of his time, always so dialled in and consistent in ways a great actor should be.But it's not all action and cuts. "Making It So" also deals with the complexities of worldwide popularity and the toll it takes on one's personal life. On the face of it, art and fame are sort of odd bedfellows. And it's good that he really syncs on that. Plus, of course, his interesting revelations about the sacrifices and struggles behind the glitz and glamour remind us that even our favourite actors have their own battles to fight. Throughout the book, he refines the detail on everything and shares the profound influences that propelled him towards the world of acting. His reflections on family, relationships, and the toils and troubles of a demanding career are an added reminder that life in the limelight isn't all rocket ships and red carpets.As expected, a stack of old timey, retro pictures is often found to be the best icing on an already perfect biography that allows readers, in a sense, to look back in time. In that spirit - "Making It So" happens to contain a whole chapter that contains pages of Polaroid-ready memories from the early 40s, 50s and up until to the late 90s and 2000s. The snapshots of Sir Patrick through the years are old gold. It's like a blast from the past! You've got young Patrick, you've got bald Patrick, you've got Professor X Patrick - it's like the ultimate Stewart Patrick evolution look book.As a Star Trek fanatic, my rating of 'Making It So' is a solid 5 out of 5 stars because, well, it's Sir Patrick Stewart - the soul behind the role and you can't go wrong with that. This is the sum total of everything he has learned from his six-decade-long career. You read one chapter and you get schooled! The story just weighs you down in the most incredibly affectionate way. Looking back now, I realise he is not an actor who can be viewed simply at face value, as there are so many other layers to his life that it bears an in-depth exploration that only a book like this can fully accomplish.