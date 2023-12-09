Video
SP Joyita achieves prestigious PSC

Published : Saturday, 9 December, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Women's Own Report

SP Joyita achieves prestigious PSC

SP Joyita achieves prestigious PSC

Three officers of the rank of Superintendent of Police of the Bangladesh Police have completed the DSCSC  course in 2023. In continuation of last year, this year also three officers of Bangladesh Police successfully completed this course and earned the prestigious PSC from Defence Service Command and Staff College (DSCSC) in Mirpur Cantonment.

Graduation of the DSCSC  Course 2023 was held at the Sheikh Hasina Complex Auditorium of DSCSC on November 29. Three police officers who completed the course are Superintendent of Police Joyita Shilpi, Superintendent of Police Md. Rabiul Islam, and Superintendent of Police Mohammad Badrul Alam Mollah.

Only one female police officer Joyita Shilpi, Superintendent of Bangladesh Police completed the course.

It should be noted that a total of 257 trainee officers, including 136 officers of the Bangladesh Army, 45 officers of the Bangladesh Navy, 24 officers of the Bangladesh Air Force, 3 officers of the Bangladesh Police, and 49 officers of friendly foreign countries, participated in this course. A total of 12 female officers participated in this course in 2023.

Joyita Shilpi Graduated from Dhaka University with a Bachelor's and Master's in Political Science, Master's in Criminology and Criminal Justice from the Criminology Department, and Master's in Police Science from Rajshahi University.  

She also copleted  Masters in Security Studies  from Bangladesh University of Proffetionals(BUP). Joyita, an officer of the 27th BCS Police Cadre has served as Assistant Superintendent of Police in Magura District, Khulna Metropolitan Police, Dhaka Metropolitan Police and Additional Superintendent of Police in Mymensingh District.

She also served in Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) as Deputy Director (Superintendent of Police). Joyita Shilpi who has experience in the United Nations Peacekeeping Mission DR Congo and various international trainings at home and abroad, is currently working as a Superintendent of Police at the Police Headquarters.

Joyita Shilpi worked with the War Heroine (Birangana), the women were brutally raped by the Pakistan army, Razakar paramilitaries, and their local collaborators during the Bangladesh Liberation War.




