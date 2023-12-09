HerNet Foundation unveiled ‘Bangladesh decides: The youth speaks’

The HerNet Foundation, in partnership with the European Union, successfully hosted the first episode of "Bangladesh Decides: The Youth Speaks" (BDYS) at Dhaka University on November 21. This event, co-funded by the EU Embassy in Bangladesh, marked a significant step in empowering the youth of Bangladesh.The event was telecast live on HerNet TV. HerNet TV stands as the world's first TV on women's wellbeing. Licensed by the government of Bangladesh, it serves as a dynamic platform to amplify women's voices and share their diverse stories globally.The programme was inaugurated by Dr Md. Nizamul Hoque Buian, President of Dhaka University Teachers' Association (DUTA). The event brought together students from ten prestigious universities. They engaged in meaningful discussions about the challenges and opportunities facing the youth in an evolving Bangladesh.The event saw the participation of H. E. Charles Whiteley, Ambassador and Head of Delegation of the European Union in Bangladesh, who shared his insights and interacted with the students. Other distinguished guests included Dr Bikarna Kumar Ghosh, CEO, FBCCI; Dr Zareen Delawar Hussain, District Governor of Zonta International; Monir Pradhan, Advisor of HerNet Group; Md Sohail Hossen, MD of Meghna Bank; Barrister Mutasim Billah, Governor of Rotary; Golam Mostafa, President of AITO; Barrister Sameer Sattar, President of Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industries; Ziaul Haque Bhuiyan, National President of JCI; Zafir Shafiee Chowdhury, Local president JCI Dhaka Ace; and Sanama Faiz, Local President JCI Dhaka Metro. The presence of celebrity guest Sohana Saba added a notable flair to the event.