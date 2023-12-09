Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 9 December, 2023, 11:15 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Women's Own

HerNet Foundation unveiled  ‘Bangladesh decides: The youth speaks’

Published : Saturday, 9 December, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 131
Women\'s Own Report

HerNet Foundation unveiled  ‘Bangladesh decides: The youth speaks’

HerNet Foundation unveiled  ‘Bangladesh decides: The youth speaks’

The HerNet Foundation, in partnership with the European Union, successfully hosted the first episode of "Bangladesh Decides: The Youth Speaks" (BDYS) at Dhaka University on November 21. This event, co-funded by the EU Embassy in Bangladesh, marked a significant step in empowering the youth of Bangladesh.

The event was telecast live on HerNet TV. HerNet TV stands as the world's first TV on women's wellbeing. Licensed by the government of Bangladesh, it serves as a dynamic platform to amplify women's voices and share their diverse stories globally.

The programme was inaugurated by Dr Md. Nizamul Hoque Buian, President of Dhaka University Teachers' Association (DUTA). The event brought together students from ten prestigious universities. They engaged in meaningful discussions about the challenges and opportunities facing the youth in an evolving Bangladesh.

The event saw the participation of H. E. Charles Whiteley, Ambassador and Head of Delegation of the European Union in Bangladesh, who shared his insights and interacted with the students. Other distinguished guests included Dr Bikarna Kumar Ghosh, CEO, FBCCI; Dr Zareen Delawar Hussain, District Governor of Zonta International; Monir Pradhan, Advisor of HerNet Group; Md Sohail Hossen, MD of Meghna Bank; Barrister Mutasim Billah, Governor of Rotary; Golam Mostafa, President of AITO; Barrister Sameer Sattar, President of Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industries; Ziaul Haque Bhuiyan, National President of JCI; Zafir Shafiee Chowdhury, Local president JCI Dhaka Ace; and Sanama Faiz, Local President JCI Dhaka Metro. The presence of celebrity guest Sohana Saba added a notable flair to the event.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


SP Joyita achieves prestigious PSC
HerNet Foundation unveiled  ‘Bangladesh decides: The youth speaks’
Sangeeta passes away
Youths became self-reliant with a BRAC short training
Stay healthy in winter  
In Russia, some women demand return of their men from Ukraine front
Make your long distance relationship last
Wander Woman's flagship even with 100 female


Latest News
Dhaka’s air quality 3rd worst in the world this morning
At least 310 Palestinians killed in Gaza Strip in 24 hrs
4 suffer burns in gas cylinder blast at Munshiganj residential building
Appeal filed to cancel Faridpur-3 AL candidate due to dual citizenship
US, UK, Canada sanction dozens on human rights anniversary
It was not right to publish letter sent to UN in mass media: FM
PM mourns death of Noor Ali's daughter Nadiha
Hamas brutality can't justify 'collective punishment' of Palestinians: UN chief
Putin confirms he will run for president of Russia
Man killed in Cumilla road crash
Most Read News
13 arrested in anti-drug drives in city
New curriculum a shield for combating future
18 arrested for cheating in primary teacher recruitment test
Medical admission test to be held Feb 9
New Zealand bowled out with 8-run lead
Awami League not worried about United States’ sanctions: Quader
McTominay double delivers big ManU win over Chelsea
Gold worth Tk 35cr seized at Sylhet airport, 4 held
PM mourns death of Noor Ali's daughter Nadiha
Day-2 of Mirpur Test washed away
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft