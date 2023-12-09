Sangeeta passes away

Sangeeta Khan, an entrepreneur and women's rights activist, passed away on December 5 at Farrer Hospital in Singapore, at the age of 62, after battling cancer.She was the managing partner of "Divine Beauty Lounge" and partner at "Time Out".She was also the director of the Women's Chamber of Commerce & India Bangladesh Friendship Society, and a leader in several other women's empowerment organisations.She has worked at renowned carriers such as Singapore Airlines. Sangeeta Khan was also a Director of Regency Travels. Apart from that, Sangeeta Khan was also a General Body Member of Bangladesh Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry.Wife of FR Khan, the managing director of Building Technology & Ideas Ltd (bti), Sangeeta Khan was the joint secretary at Gulshan Society.The Daily Observer Women's Own feature team sends its condolences to the bereaved family and prays to the Almighty Allah for her eternal peace.