Youths became self-reliant with a BRAC short training

Rumana Khatun, a resident of Khulna, lived with her parents. She has seen the financial strain of her family since her childhood. When Rumana's father died, her family plunges into financial darkness.To earn living expenses, Rumana started working in a food processing factory with her mother. But Rumana did not back down from her dream of studying. She continues studying.After her SSC exam, her family couldn't bare her studying, Rumana did not give up. Passed the stage of higher secondary through various works and with the help of teachers.After completing her HSC exams, she applied for various jobs but was repeatedly rejected due to her lack of experience. She then took part in an internship at Yellow, a clothing brand, but faced rejection once again because her 25-day internship experience was considered insufficient.Her turning point came when she received training from BRAC and eventually became a proud salesperson for Golden Rose, a well-known cosmetics brand.Rumana's journey has made her acutely aware of how the family's financial difficulties have affected her life, especially as the sole breadwinner. As a woman, she believes it's crucial to prove herself and promote the idea of women being financially independent.Rumana told The Business Standard, when I had need help, BRAC stand with me and I completed my dream of financial independence. It has now become a reality.Not only Rumana Khatun also more than 4,500 individuals have secured employment after undergoing two months of training in retail sales. From the BRAC Skills Development Programme they got opportunity.This achievement includes individuals facing unemployment or disadvantage, with special emphasis on those with disabilities. These successful candidates have found job opportunities in various reputable organisations such as Bata, Apex, Shwapno, Meena Bazar, and Artisan.Another success person Mohammad Ashiqur Rahman Sunny told TBS, I have passion for cricket and practiced tirelessly, honing his skills with dedication and dreams of a promising future in the sport.When I was 17, a harsh diagnosis of a devastating illness forced him to hang up my cricketing dreams. His journey was marked by struggle following his father's job loss.As the eldest son, the burden of both familial and personal expenses weighed heavily on his shoulders, compelling him to chart a path to support his loved ones.Several months later, a pivotal decision saw Ashiqur's family relocating to the bustling city of Dhaka. Here, he embarked on a new chapter as a rider for Foodpanda".It was during this time that he first encountered BRAC's employment training program. Driven by a desire to transform his destiny, he eagerly enrolled in the program. Upon completing the program, Ashiqur boldly cast his net, applying to ten different store outlets.To his amazement, every single one extended an invitation for an interview. Today, Ashiqur stands as a valued member of the Bashundhara City outlet of Art, a rapidly ascending star in the scene of Bangladesh's clothing brands.A Jatrabari, Dhaka resident Asma Akter told TBS, after completing my bachelor's degree, i embarked on a job search. I struggled to secure employment, which left her feeling lost and anxious.A turning point came when she sought assistance from one of her brother's friends, who introduced her to BRAC, an organization that would significantly impact her life.