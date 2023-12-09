Upside Down Orange Cake









Upside Down Orange Cake

Ingredients:v Orange peel: 2 tbspv Orange juice: 6-7 tbspv Orange slices: 4-5 piece thin cutv Flour: 1 cupv Corn flour : 1tbspv Nutmeg: 1 pinchv Salt: 1 pinchv Butter: 3tbspv Sugar : 1cup+ 2.tbspv Egg: 2 piecev Hung curd: 2 tbspv Baking powder: 1tspv Baking soda: 1/2 tspv Oil: 1/2 cupv Baking pan: 8"Method:Melt butter and then add sugar. Spread this mix into a baking pan lined with baking paper. Spread butter side of the pan as well. Then place thin orange slice one after another. In a big bowl add egg, oil, hung curd and the sieve flour, corn flour, nutmeg, salt, baking paper and soda, mix the wet ingredients along with dry ingredients and orange juice one after another. Now in a very light way mix the orange peels and pour onto the sliced oranges in the baking pan. Bake it for 40-60 minutes. After baking let it cool down for another 1 hour and then flip it up in a plate. Decorate as your wish and serve.