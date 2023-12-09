Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 9 December, 2023, 11:14 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Life & Style

This wedding season, take hassle-free trips

Published : Saturday, 9 December, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 52
Life & Style Desk

This wedding season, take hassle-free trips

This wedding season, take hassle-free trips

Winter is almost here and so is the wedding season. Attending winter wedding invites is a fun experience. However, traveling to and from these programmes can be a little difficult if you don't own a private vehicle. The situation gets even worse if the programme is held outside the city.

You can opt for ridesharing services like Uber asa simple solution to this problem. Intercity services are excellent for traveling outside the city. It is a reliable and affordable means of transporting people conveniently to their destinations, irrespective of the distance. This allows you to keep the ridesharing vehicle with you for ten hours. There is the Intercity service for groups of up to four people, and the Intercity XL service is ideal for groups of up to eight individuals.

For the convenience of riders, Uber has also added a new feature called Reserve.Currently, this feature is available on Intercity, Premier, Rentals and XL services.With this feature, you may schedule rides from a minimum of two hours to a maximum of 30 days in advance. Thus, you are free from the stress of having to locate a car right before the trip. Plan ahead for a hassle-free intercity ride by making your reservation.

Uber services are now available in Dhaka, Chittagong, Sylhet, Rajshahi, Bogra, Bagerhat, Barisal, Rangpur, Mymensingh, Jessore, Comilla, Moulvibazar, Nilphamari, Sreemangal, Feni, Dinajpur, Khulna and Cox's Bazar. Additionally, to introduce the magic of urban ridesharing mobility at the tap of a button throughout the country, Uber launched Moto recently in Gazipur and Natore, its 19th and 20th cities respectively. With the addition of these two cities, UberMoto is now available in all the 20 cities, UberX in 5 cities, UberPremier in 1 city, UberCNG in 3 cities, Rental in 3 cities, Intercity in 4 cities and UberXL in 2 cities.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Hoodie fashion for men in winter
Upside Down Orange Cake
Orange Mousse with Orange Cake and Crunch
This wedding season, take hassle-free trips
Stay healthy, fit with winter vegetables
Men's long sleeves shirts in winter
Honey Lemon Tea
Orange Autumn Tea


Latest News
Dhaka’s air quality 3rd worst in the world this morning
At least 310 Palestinians killed in Gaza Strip in 24 hrs
4 suffer burns in gas cylinder blast at Munshiganj residential building
Appeal filed to cancel Faridpur-3 AL candidate due to dual citizenship
US, UK, Canada sanction dozens on human rights anniversary
It was not right to publish letter sent to UN in mass media: FM
PM mourns death of Noor Ali's daughter Nadiha
Hamas brutality can't justify 'collective punishment' of Palestinians: UN chief
Putin confirms he will run for president of Russia
Man killed in Cumilla road crash
Most Read News
13 arrested in anti-drug drives in city
New curriculum a shield for combating future
18 arrested for cheating in primary teacher recruitment test
Medical admission test to be held Feb 9
Awami League not worried about United States’ sanctions: Quader
New Zealand bowled out with 8-run lead
McTominay double delivers big ManU win over Chelsea
Gold worth Tk 35cr seized at Sylhet airport, 4 held
PM mourns death of Noor Ali's daughter Nadiha
Day-2 of Mirpur Test washed away
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft