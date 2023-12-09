Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 9 December, 2023, 11:14 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Life & Style

Stay healthy, fit with winter vegetables

Published : Saturday, 9 December, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44

Stay healthy, fit with winter vegetables

Stay healthy, fit with winter vegetables

In the winter, our bodies seek rich foods that provide both warmth and nourishment. This need necessitates the consumption of warming foods. Any vegetable that takes a long time to mature and has an edible section that grows beneath the ground's surface is usually warming and a wonderful winter vegetable to eat. When it comes to eating holistically for our health, seasonal foods provide a natural diversity that we should take advantage of.

Carrots
The carrot is a root vegetable that is crunchy, delicious, and packed with nutrients. Beta carotene, fiber, vitamin K1, potassium, and antioxidants are the nutrients that are found in carrots. They are a healthy weight-loss snack that has been linked to decreasing cholesterol and bettering eye health. Their antioxidant carotene has also been associated with a lower incidence of cancer. Carrots might trigger allergy reactions in persons who are allergic to pollen. Carrots cultivated in contaminated soils may also have greater levels of heavy metals, compromising their safety and quality. To reap the benefits of numerous fruits and vegetables, including carrots, it must be consumed in moderation to avoid any negative consequences. Bangladeshis typically enjoy carrots raw, as sautéed or as the popular dessert known as gajor er halwa.
Cabbage
To enhance the diet, start with cruciferous vegetables like cabbage. These are rich in vitamins, fibers and antioxidants. Consumption of cabbage may reduce the risk of certain diseases like heart diseases, high blood pressure, and high cholesterol level, improve digestion and reduce inflammation.

Some people have difficulty digesting cruciferous vegetables and may get stomach issues as a result. Consuming tiny amounts of cabbage and thoroughly boiling it may be beneficial. Try to eat 12 to 34 cup cooked or 12 cup raw cabbage at least 5 days a week to obtain the greatest benefit. Bangladeshis are known for their love of Bengali cabbage curry or cabbage and potato curry.
 
Cauliflower
Cauliflower is a cruciferous vegetable strong in fiber and B vitamins by nature. Cauliflower is a good source of vitamins and minerals, as it contains a small amount of practically every vitamin and mineral your body requires. Cauliflower is high in antioxidants, which may help to reduce inflammation and protect against diseases including cancer and heart disease. Increased bloating and gas may be caused by high-fiber foods.

Vitamin K helps the blood clot, thus high levels of it can cause issues for people who use blood thinners. Adults are recommended to eat 1.5 to 2.5 cups of dark green vegetables per week. Most Bangladeshis like to eat cauliflower cooked with potatoes and sometimes even roasted cauliflower.

Spinach
Spinach is a leafy green vegetable related to beets and quinoa that belongs to the amaranth family. Although it has low calories, it is filled with nutrients. Spinach and other dark, leafy greens are good for the skin, hair, and bones as well as helping in diabetes management, cancer prevention and heart diseases prevention.

For those whose kidneys are not properly working, consuming too much of this potassium can be dangerous. An excessive accumulation of gas can be caused by eating too much spinach as well. Therefore, the recommended amount is two cups per day. Stir fried spinach is very popular in Bangladesh.

Mustard leaves
Mustard greens have a spicy flavor and come from the mustard plant. Vitamin K, vitamin C, and plant chemicals with antioxidant and anticancer properties are particularly abundant. Incorporating mustard greens into the diet may also help the heart, eyes, and immune system.

Mustard greens contain oxalates, which, if ingested in high amounts, can raise the risk of kidney stones in some people. If someone is prone to oxalate-type kidney stones, they should limit the intake of mustard greens. Fried mustard leaves are a palatable dish in this country.    �UNB




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Hoodie fashion for men in winter
Upside Down Orange Cake
Orange Mousse with Orange Cake and Crunch
This wedding season, take hassle-free trips
Stay healthy, fit with winter vegetables
Men's long sleeves shirts in winter
Honey Lemon Tea
Orange Autumn Tea


Latest News
Dhaka’s air quality 3rd worst in the world this morning
At least 310 Palestinians killed in Gaza Strip in 24 hrs
4 suffer burns in gas cylinder blast at Munshiganj residential building
Appeal filed to cancel Faridpur-3 AL candidate due to dual citizenship
US, UK, Canada sanction dozens on human rights anniversary
It was not right to publish letter sent to UN in mass media: FM
PM mourns death of Noor Ali's daughter Nadiha
Hamas brutality can't justify 'collective punishment' of Palestinians: UN chief
Putin confirms he will run for president of Russia
Man killed in Cumilla road crash
Most Read News
13 arrested in anti-drug drives in city
New curriculum a shield for combating future
18 arrested for cheating in primary teacher recruitment test
Medical admission test to be held Feb 9
Awami League not worried about United States’ sanctions: Quader
New Zealand bowled out with 8-run lead
McTominay double delivers big ManU win over Chelsea
Gold worth Tk 35cr seized at Sylhet airport, 4 held
PM mourns death of Noor Ali's daughter Nadiha
Day-2 of Mirpur Test washed away
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft