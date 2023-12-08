Video
Bijoy Sarani, DU metrorail stations to open on Dec 13

Published : Friday, 8 December, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 17
Staff Correspondent

Two more stations of Dhaka Metrorail - Bijoy Sarani and Dhaka University - will be opened for operation from December 13. But, the time of Metrorail operation in the Agargaon-Motijheel phase wouldn't be extended now. It will remain as it is now (from 7:30am to 12:10pm every day except Friday).

While talking to media at his office on Thursday, Dhaka Mass Rapid Transit Company (DMTCL) Managing Director MAN Siddique said the Metrorail will start full swing operation (from morning to mid-night) only after completion of construction of all stations.

"The full swing operation of Metrorail will start after completion of construction of all stations. It may take around six more months to complete construction of all stations," Siddique informed.

Regarding opening of two more stations, he said, "We have said during inauguration of the operation of Agargaon-Motijheel phase that all stations will start operation within next three months. As part of the commitment, we are launching operation of Bijoy Sarani and Dhaka University stations."

"But, construction of all stations hasn't yet completed. After completion of construction all the stations will start operation. Before it, the software of the system would be updated. It may take at least six months more.

 But, the stations of Karwan Bazar and Shahbagh will also start operation soon," he added.



