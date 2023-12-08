Train derails as it rams crane near Tejgaon station

A train derailed after being hit by a crane of the Dhaka Elevated Expressway in Tejgaon area of the capital on Thursday. The incident took place around 5:30pm after the Kamalapur-bound Titas Commuter left Tejgaon Railway Station.Three carriages of the Titas Commuter Train have derailed near Tejgaon Railway Station after it crashed into a crane working on the Dhaka Elevated Expressway.As a result, the train service has been suspended with Dhaka, said Kamalapur Railway Station Manager Mohammad Masud Sarwar. The rescue operation is underway, he added.Some people were injured after the locomotive of the Dhaka-bound Titas Commuter Train hit a crane that was doing work for the Dhaka Elevated Expressway project around 5:00pm, said Sekendar Ali, Sub-Inspector of Dhaka Railway Station police. The injured were rushed to hospitals, he said, but could not confirm the number of the injured.Khairul Kabir said the crane was on the rail tracks even though the gate at the nearby Tejgaon level crossing was lowered. The locomotive was derailed after it hit the crane, he said.As a result, train operations between Dhaka and other parts of the country, except the trains on the Dhaka-Narayanganj route and ones operated via Padma Bridge, was suspended, he said."We have already started rescue operations and hope to resume services soon," he said. AHM Akhtar, Project Director of Dhaka Elevated Expressway, said he just came to know of the incident. "But I have not received details yet. I will visit the spot soon."A section of the Dhaka Elevated Expressway from Kawla to Kamalapur crosses the rail lines. A portion of the expressway, from Kawla to Tejgaon, was opened to traffic recently after the construction was completed.Construction work is still ongoing on the section from Tejgaon to Kamalapur. The accident occurred on this section of the project.