US rejects Moscow's claims of meddling in BD's domestic affairs

Published : Friday, 8 December, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42
Diplomatic Correspondent

The United States has termed the Moscow's claims of Washington's interference in Bangladesh's domestic political affairs as "classic Russian propaganda."

"Look, back in the Navy, we had a single two-syllable word to describe an allegation like that, which I will spare you from. This is just classic Russian propaganda," John Kirby, coordinator for strategic communications at the National Security Council in the White House, told reporters at a media briefing in Washington on Wednesday.

The coordinator for strategic communications at the National Security Council in the White House categorically said "they (US) want the same thing the Bangladeshi people want, and that is free and fair elections."

"And that's what the ambassador (Peter Haas) was - and his team was and will continue to work with all sectors of Bangladeshi society, including civil society, engagement with opposition parties and individuals as well as the sitting government, to work hard to make sure that the democratic aspirations of the Bangladeshi people are respected. That's what we're doing," he said.




