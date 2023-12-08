Video
Home Front Page

16th Amendment

SC to hear review petition on Jan 18

Published : Friday, 8 December, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39
Staff Correspondent


The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court on Thursday adjourned till January 18 next year the hearing on the review petition filed challenging its verdict of scrapping the 16th amendment to the constitution, which empowered parliament to remove judges for incapacity or misconduct.

A six-member bench of the Appellate Division headed by Chief Justice Obaidul Hasan passed the order after the matter came into the cause list for hearing on Thursday.
Attorney General AM Amin Uddin appeared for the government while senior lawyer Manzill Murshid stood for the writ petitioner during court proceedings.




