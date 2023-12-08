Rainfall disrupts life in city, elsewhere

The Dhaka city witnessed water water-logging in many areas due to daylong rain triggered by the severe Cyclonic storm Michaung affecting normal life in the city as elsewhere across the country.Water stagnation and heavy rainfall disrupted normal life of the city dwellers while many shops kept their shutters down and day labourers felt the pinch as they found no work.As transport were relatively few, many office goers faced problems to go to their destinations while some were found walking to return home amid the incessant rain.The Met office recorded 44mm of rainfall in the capital while Faridpur recorded 57mm and Jashore saw the highest rainfall 96mm.The Met office also said the same weather is likely to continue for the next two days.Green Road, Hatirjheel, Azimpur China Building, Shukrabad, Sobhanbagh, Rajabazar, Rajarbagh, Shahjahanpur, Shewrapara, Kazipara, Shanir Akra, Uttara and Dakshinkhan experienced water stagnation on the day.Mohammad Rafiq, a resident in Azmipur Dayera Sharif area, said they had been facing water stagnation since 11:00am due to heavy rain.Green Road resident Abdul Ali Sujan claimed that it was difficult to reach workplace at Farmgate in the capital because of incessant rain."My shoes and trousers got drenched in knee-deep water. I paid twice as much as I pay for rickshaw to reach my destination," he said.Mohammad Nizam Uddin, a resident in the capital's Mirpur, said he faced a huge tailback to reach Karwan Bazar due to water stagnation in many places.Cyclone Michaung hit the coastal areas of the Indian state of Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday.The Met office said the cyclone over Andhra Pradesh and adjoining area moved northwards, weakened into a depression first, then into a low pressure and now lies over the Andhra Pradesh and adjoining South Odisha.