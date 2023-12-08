Moscow does not recognise 'illegal sanctions' by western countries

The newly appointed Russian Ambassador to Bangladesh Alexander Mantytsky has said on Thursday that Moscow does not recognise "illegal sanctions" by the western or any other countries."We only recognise the sanctions imposed by the UN Security Souncil or UN organisations," Russian Ambassador said during an event organised by the Swadhinata Sangbadik Forum at the National Press Club."We are against any illegal actions here. We will be against any sanctions or steps here (in Bangladesh). Let's see what happens," he said.National Press Club General Secretary Shyamal Dutta, Dhaka Union of Journalists (DUJ) Joint Secretary Khairul Alam, among others, spoke at the programme hosted by Swadhinata Sangbadik Forum. Sheikh Shahriar Zaman moderated the session.Regarding what Russia will do for Bangladesh if the US or their allies impose any sanction, the envoy said, "I hope nothing of this sort will happen. We don't know about any such sanction. If it happens, we will then decide what to do."When asked how Russia will help Bangladesh if it falls into any financial crisis for steps taken by the western world, Aleksandr Mantytsky said, "If a problem arises, then it will be discussed. What kind of assistance will be provided by the Russian federation or any other institutions to assist your country will then be decided."Regarding a question on the recent remark of the representative of the UN secretary general on Bangladesh's upcoming national election, the Russian envoy said, "You once again see double standards here. Our foreign minister said many times that he [UN representative] should be neutral, because he works not only for US or western countries, but for all countries in the world."But there is no neutrality in his statements. The same is [applicable for] statements from the officials of the UN. Many of them are from western countries. They got an American passport when they started to work in the UN," he said."They do not preserve or defend your values; they defend the values preached to them by western countries," he added.The envoy also talked about bilateral and multilateral cooperations between Russia and Bangladesh, including the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant, educational and skilled worker migration, technology transfer, US led Indo-Pacific strategy, Palestine crisis and economic cooperations."Let me start with an overview of our bilateral relations. Further, I would like to touch upon some pressing issues, such as the Gaza, the Ukrainian crisis and the situation in so-called Indo-Pacific region," he said adding that it seems quite remarkable that as the Soviet Union was straightforward in supporting the liberation struggle of the Bengali nation back in 1971, the present day Russia remains committed to strengthening cooperation with Bangladesh in a meaningful and respectful way. This unwavering continuity is certainly one of the most profound features of our bilateral relations. Not every country can boast the same."I can see from your list of questions that the Russia-Ukraine crisis and its effects on Bangladesh, including food security, is of particular interest.First, I would not attribute the world's food problems to the special military operation, as many in the West tend to portray it to the international community.Let us look at the situation from the economists' point of view.Even before the start of the special operation in Ukraine, the international agricultural production was among the most affected areas due to global economic instability. The current situation on the food market is a trend of at least the last three years. According to the data of stock exchanges, the annual growth rate of wheat prices in 2021 alone was up to 25 per cent," he added.In attempt to avert a full-scale conflict, on April 2, 1971, Moscow issued a message addressed to Pakistani President Yahya Khan expressing concern over the use of armed forces against the people of East Pakistan. He declined to stop bloodshed and repressions and settle the conflict by peaceful means, which led to aggravation of the situation, he added.In response, the Soviet Union made arrangements to improve the living conditions of the refugees from East Pakistan who found shelter in West Bengal by repeatedly sending humanitarian aid (rice, sugar, clothes, medicine) and aircraft for transporting them within the territory of India, he said."After the outbreak of the Indian-Pakistani conflict, a U.S. Navy aircraft carrier strike group was dispatched to the Bay of Bengal with the task of neutralizing the Indian fleet and thereby assisting Pakistan. However, once arrived the American ships found the deterring presence of the Soviet Pacific Fleet. In January 1972, the USSR was one of the first countries to recognize Bangladesh's independence. During the Moscow visit of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in March 1972, a number of fundamental intergovernmental agreements were signed, including the one on granting aid to restore normal navigation in the Chittagong port. The mine sweeping operation was successfully completed in 1974 and the port became fully operational to receive humanitarian cargo and commercial supplies," he continued.He said, since then, our relations have always been built on the principles of equality, mutual respect and consideration of each other's interests. Our countries also share respect for international law, rejection of interference in internal affairs, and similar approaches to many contemporary global and regional problems.Political dialogue is progressively developing, including at the highest level. Thus, in 2013, President Vladimir Putin held talks with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in Moscow. In September 2023, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov visited Dhaka, where he was received by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and held talks with his Bangladeshi counterpart AK Abdul Momen.In early November 2023, a detachment of warships of the Russian Pacific Fleet made a goodwill call at the port of Chittagong to strengthen naval partnership in the Asia-Pacific region.Speaking about economic cooperation, Bangladesh is Russia's second largest trade partner in South Asia after India. Even the COVID-19 pandemic did not hinder it - in 2021, trade volume reached the historic height of $2,97 billion. In 2022, Western countries imposed illegal unilateral sanctions against Russia. The subsequent breach of production and logistics chains led to a setback in Russian trade with foreign partners, including Bangladesh, which resulted in the trade turnover decrease by $640 million. There is every reason to believe that this year our countries will approach the indicators of 2021. For example, Russia increases export of wheat and fertilizers to Bangladesh. Russian companies are ready to supply on G2G basis up to 1 million tonnes of grain, as well 500,000 tonnes of potassium chloride per year."In 2022, Russian JSC "Glavkosmos" and Bangladesh Satellite Company Ltd signed a Memorandum of Cooperation in the field of promotion of products and services of the Russian space industry in Bangladesh, including manufacturing and launch of Bangabandhu-2 Earth observation satellite system. The project technical parameters have been finalized. The commercial offer for the same is on the table," he said."Gazprom International is working on new orders for designing and drilling of wells in prospective gas fields in Bangladesh. There are more offers and projects in the pipeline, such as supplies of Russian crude oil for further local refining, export of LNG, upgrade of local power stations, renewable energy technologies, and more. I would like to add that the Russian State Company Rosatom plans to take part in the construction of a research reactor in Bangladesh, which would cater to many needs of this growing economy, from medicine to agriculture," he added."We are ready to employ more Bangladeshi workers for construction, agriculture, hospitality sectors, etc.However, this process should be in full compliance with national legislation, which requires certain agreements to be signed. For example, the bilateral Intergovernmental Agreement on Readmission and its Implementing Protocol have been under consideration of the Bangladeshi side since 2011," he added.The full potential of trade and investment cooperation is yet to be fully tapped. Bangladesh is famous for its RMG sector. Today, a large percentage of clothes sold even in the most high-end stores is labelled "Made in Bangladesh". But it used to reach the Russian market in rather small quantities. Now the situation is changing: since 2022, many international brands decided to leave Russia. So, Russian business circles are reorienting towards new suppliers, including those from Bangladesh. Investments, both state and private, can amount to billions of dollars, he added.He said, finally, the unilateral measures of economic pressure imposed by the collective West against our country in February-March 2022 (including threats of mass arrests of dry cargo ships and disconnection of Russian financial institutions from SWIFT) have exacerbated negative trends in the global food market.Against this background, despite the difficulties initiated by the West, the Russian Federation, in compliance with the earlier contractual arrangements, intends to continue fulfilling its obligations in good faith with regard to exports of agricultural commodities and fertilizers. During the recent extraordinary G20 Summit, Russian President Vladimir Putin informed the member-states leaders that the first ships with free Russian grain have been sent to the African countries in need. At the Russia-Africa summit in July, the Russian leader said that Moscow would supply 25,000-50,000 tonnes of grain free of charge to countries in special need of food, such as Burkina Faso, Somalia, Zimbabwe and Eritrea. On 4 September, after the talks with Turkish President Erdogan in Sochi, Putin said that Russia was ready to supply up to 1 million tonnes at a preferential price through Turkey to the poorest countries and counted on Qatar's assistance.Russia has been continuously contributing to the food security of Bangladesh being one of its key sources of food and agricultural products, including wheat and fertilizers. More than 1 million metric tons of agricultural products (milling wheat, legumes, mustard) were purchased from Russian governmental and private entities by Dhaka in 2022. In 2023, according to our statistics, we have supplied till December around 2,7 million tonness of wheat, including 200 thousand tonnes on G2G basis, he added.