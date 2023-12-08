Rule issued on govt to explain why Fakhrul should not get bail

The High Court (HC) on Thursday issued a rule asking the government to explain in one week why detained BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir should not be granted bail in a case filed over the attack on the Chief Justice's residence.The HC bench comprising Justice Md Salim and Justice Shahed Nuruddin issued the rule after hearing a petition filed by Fakhrul seeking bail in the case.Fakhrul has been in jail since October 29 in a case filed by the police against him and 71 other top BNP leaders for the alleged attack on the Chief Justice's official residence in Dhaka during the party's October 28 grand rally.The 76-year old BNP leader filed the petition on Sunday challenging the lower court's order that denied his bail.Acting Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge Faisal Atiq Bin Quader denied Fakhrul's bail on November 22, saying that the BNP leader was involved in the attack on the residence of Chief Justice.Senior lawyer Adv Zainul Abedin stood for the bail petition while Advocates Nitai Roy Chowdhury, Fazlur Rahman Khan, Barrister Mahbub Uddin Khokon, Barrister Badruddoza Badal, Barrister Ruhul Kuddus Kazal, Barrister Kaiser, Gazi Kamrul Islam Sajal and Advocate Sagir Hossain Leon were also present in the court on behalf of Mirza Fakhrul. Deputy Attorney General BM Abdur Rafel represented the state.Fakhrul's lawyer Zainul Abedin argued in the High Court that the BNP leader should be freed on bail as he was suffering from various ailments due to old-age.Deputy Attorney General BM Abdur Rafel vehemently opposed the bail, stating that Mirza Fakhrul led and ordered the party activists to attack the residence of the Chief Justice, the guardian of the judiciary.Adv Sagir Hossain Leon filed the petition on behalf of Fakhrul with the concerned bench of the High Court on Sunday.On October 29, police filed a case with Ramna Police Station on charges of vandalism and attack on the Chief Justice's residence during a BNP rally on October 28.Apart from Mirza Fakhrul, 59 leaders and activists, including BNP standing committee member Mirza Abbas, were accused in the case.The BNP Secretary General was arrested in the case on October 29. Later, a bail petition was filed with the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) Court of Dhaka.The court sent him to jail rejecting his bail petition.