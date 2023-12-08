Quader, Chunnu reject seat sharing talks as rumour

Amid the rumour of seat sharing among the candidates of ruling Awami League (AL) and opposition in Parliament Jatiya Party (JP) after a confidential meeting held on Wednesday night, AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader and JP Secretary General Mojibul Haque Chunnu rejected it calling it a rumour.They claimed that they haven't discussed on the seat sharing issue. Rather, they have discussed the issues necessary for holding free, fair and acceptable peaceful elections on January 7 next year.After the confidential meeting on Wednesday night, both the secretaries of the two parties haven't talked to media about the outcome. But, they briefed media on Thursday in separate press conferences arranged in their party chief's political offices at Dhanmondi and Banani in Dhaka.In the press conference, AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader said the issue of seat sharing did not come up for discussion in the Wednesday's meeting with Jatiya Party. Rather, holding a peaceful, free, fair and acceptable polls and prevention of anti-polls activities like sabotage and attacks got priority.""We discussed how the election-oriented parties can prevent anti-polls activities like sabotage and attacks in a united way to make the election free, fair and peaceful," he said.Quader said, "BNP has become desperate to foil the election as it is approaching. Their level of sabotage may be more extensive. The horrific picture of sabotage, secret attacks is setting records. Till Wednesday, 600 cars were vandalized and 10 train coaches were set on fire.""Jatiya Party can say anything as a political party. They have been contesting the polls. They can want anything. As a party, they will try to show their strength and capacity. There is nothing wrong with wanting.But, what's reality would be seen later," the AL General Secretary added.In response to a query about 'hide and seek' about the meeting between AL and JP, Road Transport and Bridges Minister Quader said, "There is no hide and seek. However, what's there to expose on the issue. It's urgent to prevent the anti-election forces. To do it, coordination between the parties is needed. It's our commitment to ensure free, fair and peaceful election. We have discussed on the matter."Regarding the new condition of US buyers in the garment sector, Quader said the United States will not be able to do anything unilaterally even if it wants. "Its friends in Europe, Asia and the Pacific are no longer in favour of taking any extreme decision on Bangladesh.""We are not friendless in the international arena. They know how Sheikh Hasina is holding elections to maintain Constitutional continuity in Bangladesh and prevent chaos in the country. The government and the opposition will come through the people's vote," he added.Among others, AL Presidium Member Jahangir Kabir Nanak, Joint General Secretaries Mahbubul Alam Hanif and AFM Bahauddin Nasim were present at the press briefing.Besides, in the press conference at the Jatiya Party Chairman's office in Banani, Jatiya Party Secretary General Mojibul Haque Chunnu said his party and the ruling Awami League discussed peaceful elections on Wednesday's meeting, not the sharing of seats in the upcoming election.There was a meeting between AL and Jatiya Party leaders at a hotel in Gulshan on Wednesday. AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader, Presidium Member Jahangir Kabir Nanak and Joint General Secretary AFM Bahauddin Nashim were present on behalf of the Awami League, while two party leaders including him attended the meeting for the Jatiya Party, Chunnu said.He said JP will contest the election to keep the democratic process moving, hoping for a competitive election with the AL."JP will participate in the polls with its electoral symbol, Plough, not under alliance. The JP will win a high number of seats if the polls are fair. If voters turn out, there could be a silent voting revolution like 1991," he said, adding, "If the voters can give their votes, JP can be the ruling party and AL, the opposition."