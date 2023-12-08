EC approves transfer of 110 UNOs, 338 OCs

The Election Commission (EC) on Thursday approved the proposal of transferring Officers-in-Charge (OC) of 338 police stations and 110 Upazila Nirbahi Officers (UNOs), said an Election Commissioner.On 30 October, the EC asked the home ministry and public administration ministry to transfer all OCs and UNOs to facilitate holding free and fair general election.On Wednesday, The EC received a list of OCs of 338 police stations from the Ministry of Home Affairs and another list of 110 UNOs from the Ministry of Public Administration, waiting to be transferred.In the first phase, approximately 250 UNOs may be transferred.