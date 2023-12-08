Trade deficit fell over 60pc during July-October

Trade deficit has decreased by more than 60 per cent in the first four months (July-October) of fiscal 2023-24, according to Bangladesh Bank(BB).BB sources said the country has been facing crisis since the Russia-Ukraine war.As the central bank is selling dollar from its reserves to deal with the market situation, the reserves have been depleting every month.In general, the current account refers to the regular foreign exchange situation of the country. It includes other regular income and expenses including imports and exports. If there is a surplus here, the country usually does not have to borrow. And if there is a deficit, the country needs to take loan to overcome it.On the other hand, Bangladesh Bank is reining in imports due to the dollar crisis. Various steps are being taken. The steps taken by the government and Bangladesh Bank are also yielding benefits. Now, along with the reduction in import costs, according to a review of the data of the Central Bank, in the first four months (July-October) of the current fiscal year, the total deficit in goods trade has reached $3.8 billion, which is 60.42 per cent less than the corresponding period (first four months) of last fiscal year 2022-23. The trade deficit during July-October of 2022-23 fiscal year was $962.4 million.A senior central bank official told the Daily Observer, "Increased vigilance in opening of LCs has reduced money laundering through over-invoicing. As a result, the overall opening of LCs also decreased."He also said that compared to the 2021-22 fiscal year, the total amount of imported goods did not decrease much in the last fiscal year 2022-23.During July-October of the current fiscal year, entrepreneurs of Bangladesh imported a total of $2,269 million worth of various products. Which was 20.54 per cent less than the imports during the corresponding period of last fiscal year 2022-23. In the four months of the last fiscal year, goods worth $25.51 billion were imported.During July-October of the current fiscal year, the country earned $1,646 million by exporting various products. This was 3.61 per cent more than the exports during the corresponding period of last fiscal year. In the last four months of last year, the country earned $1,88 million from the export of goods.In the first four months under discussion, the overall deficit in goods trade dropped to $3.81 billion.Fiscal year 2022-23 ended with a trade deficit of $1,715 million. Exceeding all previous records, the deficit rose to $3,325 billion in fiscal year 2021-22.In July-October of the current fiscal year, the balance of the current account of foreign transactions (Balance of Payments) had a surplus of $23.30 million. At the end of three months i.e. during July-September the surplus stood at $112 million. In the first four months of the last fiscal year 2022-23, the deficit in this important indicator of the economy was $449 million.Fiscal 2021-22 ended with a huge deficit of $18.70 billion, surpassing all previous records due to an abnormal increase in imports. Never before the country saw such a deficit in its balance of payments.During the last fiscal year 2022-23, the deficit came down to $333 million due to decrease in imports. The balance of payments deficit was $457 billion in fiscal 2020-21.During the period under review (July-October of the current fiscal year), the trade deficit of the service sector stood at $1.7 billion. In the same period of last fiscal year 2022-23, the deficit stood at $138 million. The trade deficit in the service sector is measured by calculating the income and expenditure of insurance, travel, etc. sectors.The deficit in the overall balance of trade (overall balance) increased during the period under discussion. In the first three months (July-September) of the fiscal year, the deficit in this index was $285 million. A month later, it rose to $3.84 billion in the July-October period. In the first four months of the last fiscal year, this deficit was $4.7 billion.Bankers say restrictions imposed by the central bank made it difficult for traders to open LCs for importing goods. They are discouraged by the requirement of keeping 100 per cent margin on import of certain products.Increased vigilance in opening of LCs has reduced money laundering through over invoicing.