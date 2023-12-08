338 appeal against ROs' decision

A total of 155 scrapped general election candidates appealed to the Election Commission (EC) against returning officers' (ROs) decision on Thursday, taking the three-day total to 338 appeals.According to EC documents, appeals were filed by 27 candidates in Dhaka, 11 in Chattogram, 4 in Faridpur, 9 in Sylhet, 8 in Mymensingh, 4 in Barishal, 17 in Khulna, 17 in Rajshahi, 33 in Cumilla and 24 in Rangpur regions.The appeal process to regain candidacy in the upcoming 12th national polls began Tuesday at the EC headquarters in Dhaka's Agargaon.In the first two days, 183 candidates appealed to the commission against RO's decisions on their nomination papers.