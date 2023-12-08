Woman dies in DB custody in Narsingdi

Narsingdi, Dec 7: A woman died in the custody of the Detective Branch (DB) of Police in Narsingdi on Thursday.Nurtaj Begum (60), wife of late Peer Hossain, a resident of South Kanda Para area of the district, died around 8:00 am on Thursday.Hridoy, the son of the deceased, said police detained his mother on Wednesday evening but did not inform them. They were also not informed that she was admitted to the hospital in the middle of the night and died in the morning.When Hridoy went to the district hospital in the morning, the police did not allow him to see his mother's body, he said.Earlier, a team of DB police led by Sub-inspector Naimul Mostaq arrested Nurtaj Begum with 10 kg of cannabis from Narsingdi's Bhelanagar area around 8:30 pm on Wednesday and took her to the DB office. �UNB