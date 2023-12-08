Two Customs Asstt Rev officers remanded again

Two assistant revenue officers--Shahidul Islam and Masud Rana --were placed on a further three-day remand for questioning in case filed over theft of 55 kilograms of gold from Customs Warehouse at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA).Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Saifur Rahman passed the order on Thursday after PBI produced the duo before the court with a prayer to grant a five-day remand for interrogation in the sensational case.Earlier on September 13 , the two assistant revenue officers Shahidul Islam and Masud Rana and 6 other accused, were placed on five-day remand each in the case.On September 2, the incident of gold theft came to the attention of the Dhaka Customs Division, and the matter was announced on the night of September 3.After that, the assistant revenue officer of Dhaka custom house Mohammad Sohrab Hossain filed a case with the Airport Police Station as a complainant. Unnamed persons have been made accused in the case.According to the case statement, gold bars were recovered in 2023 - with a total weight of 8.02 kgs of bars seized at different times from 2020 to 2023 - with a total weight of 47.49 kgs were stolen by breaking the lockers of the gold cupboard.