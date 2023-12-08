Video
Tuku, Jewel, 27 other BNP men jailed in two cases

Published : Friday, 8 December, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37
Court Correspondent

Twenty nine BNP men including Juba Dal president Sultan Salauddin Tuku and Swechasebak Dal general secretary Md Abdul Kader Bhuiyan Jewel were sentenced to different terms in jail by two courts in Dhaka on Thursday in two separate cases filed with Shahjahanpur and Gulshan police stations.

The courts also acquitted 45 people in the cases.

With this conviction some 846 BNP men have so far been sentenced to different terms in 47 cases in the last three months.

In Shahjahanpur Police Station case,  Metropolitan Magistrate Rajesh Chowdhury   sentenced 20 BNP men to three years in jail each.

Those are convicted in the case are - Tuku, Jewel, BNP Dhaka South city unit member secretary Rafikul Alam Majnu, Md Bhashani Chaklader, Md Mohsin, Md Hanif Hossain Babu, Md Belal Uddin, Md Tarikul Islam Jikir, Md Baten, Kazi Md Jamal, Imran Khan Emon, Md Sohagh Bhuiyan, A Salam Khan, Arifur Rahman Sujon, Sheikh Shahidullah Tipu, Md Jahangir Hossain, Md Abdullah Jamal Chowdhury, Md Selim, Ahmed and Humayun Kabir Nahid.

The case statement is that a group of leaders and activists of BNP and its front organisations, including Tuku and Jewel brought out a procession in front of Khilgaon Railgate around 11:30am on October 14, 2017 during a political programme.

They vandalised vehicles, assaulted policemen and prevented them from discharging their duties.

The magistrate acquitted 44 other accused as their involvement with the incident was not proved. Of them, Abul Hashem and Shamsur Rahman have died.

Earlier, the prosecution and the defence completed their arguments and the court recorded statements of four prosecution witnesses, including complaint of the case.

In Gulshan Police Station case, Metropolitan Magistrate Shafi Uddin    sentenced nine BNP men to two years in jail each.

The nine convicts are-Mehedi Bappi, Mainul Hasan alias Mishu, Shariful, Zakir Hossain, Mojibur Rahman, Mamun Chowdhury, Rubel Hossain, Atikur Rahman and Billal Hossain.

The case statement is that BNP men brought out a procession on September 25 in 2018 at Gulshan area demanding release of BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia.  From the rally the BNP men allegedly vandalised vehicles on the streets in the Gulshan area. In this connection Gulshan police Sub Inspector Nazrul Islam filed a case with the Police Station against the BNP men. After an investigation Sub Inspector Jahangir Alam submitted charge sheet against ten BNP men on April 22 in 2019.



