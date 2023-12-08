49 gold bars worth Tk 4.4cr seized, man held at Dhaka airport

Customs intelligence officials have detained a man and seized 49 gold bars, worth around Tk 4.4 crore at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in the capital.The detainee was Fazle Rabbi, who landed at the Dhaka airport on a flight of US-Bangla Airlines from Dubai around 4:30am on Thursday.A press release signed by Mizanur Rahman, Deputy Director of Customs Intelligence and Investigation Directorate (CIID), informed this on Monday.He said CIID officials conducted a drive inside the aircraft and interrogated Rabbi based on classified information. According to his given information, they recovered 48 gold bars, weighing nearly 5.7 kg, concealed under two seats, wrapped with scotch tape, he said.Another gold bar was recovered after searching his body. A case will be filed against him in this connection.