Home Back Page

Fire incidents, anti-govt rallies mark end of blockade called by BNP

Published : Friday, 8 December, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46
Staff Correspondent


The tenth 48-hour nationwide blockade called by BNP-Jamaat and other like-minded political parties ended with isolated fire incidents and anti-government protest rallies.  

At least 8 vehicles were set on fire around the country during the 48-hour blockade. Two set ablaze on Thursday and 6 on Wednesday.
BNP and like-minded political parties announced human chain programme in the capital and district's city on December 10, a Sunday for the first time after October 28.

A bus of Gazipur Paribahan was torched around Thursday, 9:30am in Motijheel near Bok Chattar.

The locals and passersby doused the blaze, said Rozina Akter, Duty Officer of Fire Service Control Room. No casualties were reported.

A passenger bus of "Torongo Plus Paribahan" was set on fire by unidentified miscreants in Shahbagh area on Thursday afternoon, on the second day of the nationwide blockade. The incident took place in front of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Medical University (BSMMU) around 1:35pm.

Shahjahan Shikder, an official of the fire service told the media, two firefighting units of Siddique Bazar Fire Station rushed to the spot and doused the fire at 1:52pm. No casualty was reported.  On Wednesday at least six buses were torched in Dhaka, Savar and Chandpur. In Dhaka three buses of 'Ekushey Express' near Maniknagar intersection were lighted.  

Fire Service and Civil Defence media cell member Anwarul Islam said that the incident was reported at about 4:45pm. Two firefighting units from Khilgaon Fire Station and one firefighting unit from Siddique Bazar Fire Station rushed to the spot and doused the fire at 5:26pm.

Miscreants set fire to a moving bus in Savar's Ashulia. There were no casualties. Miscreants set fire to Baisakhi transport in Badda at 7:54 pm.

Miscreants set fire to a covered van of Pran Group at Bazar Road in Chandpur. 2 units of Kapasia Fire Station reached the spot under police protection and extinguished the fire locally.

BNP-Jamaat and other like-minded political parties held rallies in different area of the capital and many districts of the country.




