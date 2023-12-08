Death penalty provision in CrPC challenged

A writ petition was filed with the High Court on Thursday challenging the provision of death penalty in the Criminal Procedure of Code (CrPC).Supreme Court lawyer Adv Ishrat Hasan filed the petition with the related branch of the High Court on Thursday morning seeking its directive in this regard.Secretaries of Law, Legislative and Parliamentary Affairs Department and the Registrar General of the Supreme Court have been made respondents in the petition.It was mentioned in the petition that as per the CrPC the maximum punishment in the country is death penalty.But this provision of death penalty is in conflict with Articles 32 and 35 of the Constitution. Article 32 of the constitution says, "No person shall be deprived of life or personal liberty save in accordance with law."According to article 35(5), "No person shall be subjected to torture or to cruel, inhuman, or degrading punishment or treatment." Besides that the 1948 UN Charter of Human Rights, the 1966 International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights and the 1984 Convention against Torture discouraged the death penalty. Bangladesh is a signatory to these charters. So it has an obligation to prohibit the death penalty from the laws of the land.It also mentioned that a total of 112 countries of the world have already banned the death penalty.After filing the petition, she told media that the provision of death penalty is in conflict with the country's Constitution.In the meantime, the death penalty has been banned in the neighbouring countries Bhutan and Nepal along with many developed countries of the world. Besides, Article 25 of the Constitution of Bangladesh also has the obligation to follow international law, she added. Section 53 of the Penal Code 1860 states that the punishments to which offenders are liable under the provisions of this Code are firstly death and secondly imprisonment for life.Section 368 (1) of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1898 says "When any person is sentenced to death, the sentence shall direct that he be hanged by the neck till he is dead."The petition sought HC directive asking the government to explain why section 53 of the Penal Code and section 368(1) of the CrPC containing the provision of death penalty should not be declared unconstitutional, illegal, and devoid of lawful authority.