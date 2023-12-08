PM pays tribute to Bangabandhu at Tungipara

TUNGIPARA, Dec 7: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday paid rich tributes and offered prayers at the mausoleum of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.She paid homage by placing a wreath at Bangabandhu's grave and joined a prayer seeking eternal peace of the departed souls of Bangabandhu and other martyrs of August 15, 1975 carnage.After laying the wreath, she stood in solemn silence for some time as a mark of profound respect to the memory of the architect of independent Bangladesh.PM Hasina's family members and Awami League (AL) leaders were present.Sheikh Hasina, also president of the Awami League, on a personal trip reached her ancestral home at Tungipara in Gopalganj by road after crossing the Padma Bridge.After spending tonight at her Tungipara residence, she is scheduled to leave for Dhaka today. �UNB