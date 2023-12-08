Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 8 December, 2023, 3:50 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

PM pays tribute to Bangabandhu at Tungipara

Published : Friday, 8 December, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 94

PM pays tribute to Bangabandhu at Tungipara

PM pays tribute to Bangabandhu at Tungipara

TUNGIPARA, Dec 7: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday paid rich tributes and offered prayers at the mausoleum of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

She paid homage by placing a wreath at Bangabandhu's grave and joined a prayer seeking eternal peace of the departed souls of Bangabandhu and other martyrs of August 15, 1975 carnage.

After laying the wreath, she stood in solemn silence for some time as a mark of profound respect to the memory of the architect of independent Bangladesh.

PM Hasina's family members and Awami League (AL) leaders were present.

Sheikh Hasina, also president of the Awami League, on a personal trip reached her ancestral home at Tungipara in Gopalganj by road after crossing the Padma Bridge.

After spending tonight at her Tungipara residence, she is scheduled to leave for Dhaka today.    �UNB




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Govt inviting danger for RMG sector only to retain power: Rizvi
Woman dies in DB custody in Narsingdi
Two Customs Asstt Rev officers remanded again
Tuku, Jewel, 27 other BNP men jailed in two cases
49 gold bars worth Tk 4.4cr seized, man held at Dhaka airport
Fire incidents, anti-govt rallies mark end of blockade called by BNP
5 women named as Begum Rokeya 2023 awardees
Death penalty provision in CrPC challenged


Latest News
Four newly appointed envoys pay tribute to Bangabandhu
BFF Academy Championships to begin Dec 19
338 OCs transferred simultaneously
Rizvi says Govt inviting danger for RMG only to retain power
Rail link with Dhaka restored 4 hours after derailment
Three Ansar Al Islam members held
1st phase of primary teachers' recruitment test Friday
Shahriar Alam showcaused for violating electoral code of conduct
Death penalty challenged in Bangladesh High Court
Woman dies in DB custody in Narsingdi
Most Read News
EU funded CHT nutrition project expo opens in city
Unique Group MD Noor Ali's daughter killed in US road accident
Fakhrul denied bail in CJ's residence attack case, rule issued
How optometrists rehabilitate low-vision patients
Bus set on fire in city's Motijheel
Public order in Gaza likely to break down: UN chief
Dhaka's rail link with country severed as train derails being hit by crane
Another two metro stations to open on Dec 13
Blockade: Bus set on fire in Shahbagh
Labour rights critical to growth of Bangladesh's RMG sector: Haas
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft