New DRU executive body takes charge with fresh pledges

The newly elected executive committee of Dhaka Reporters Unity (DRU) for the tenure of 2024 officially took over the office from the outgoing committee through a ceremony held at its Nasrul Hamid Auditorium on Thursday.The new committee took charge with the promises of elevating the quality and skills of professional journalists and protecting the rights of the DRU members.The committee has taken responsibility with the commitment to improve quality of professionalism, enhance skills, protect rights of members, develop infrastructure and stay united to expedite trial process of Sagar-Runi's murder case.President of DRU Mursalin Nomani chaired the first session, which was moderated by general secretary Mainul Hasan Sohel. The newly-elected president Syed Shukur Ali Shuvo and general secretary Mohiuddin spoke at the event.The outgoing president and general secretary along with other office bearers congratulated the new committee and greeted with flower bouquets.Later, the newly elected president and general secretary along with other officials handed over crests to the outgoing committee.It is noted that the election of DRU Executive Committee-2024 was held on November 30.Syed Shukur Ali Shuvo, deputy chief reporter of Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS), was elected as the president while Desh TV's special correspondent Mohiuddin general secretary.The chief election commissioner of DRU Manzurul Ahsan Bulbul declared the election results in a jubilant and festive environment held at the DRU premises.Besides, vice president Shafiqul Islam Shamim, joint secretary Md Mizanur Rahman (Mizan Rahman), finance secretary Md Zakir Hussain, organizing secretary Khalid Saifullah, office secretary Rafiq Rafi, women affairs secretary Mahmooda Dolly, publicity and publication secretary Sushant Kumar Saha, information technology, research and training secretary Rashim Molla, sports secretary Md Mahbubur Rahman, cultural affairs secretary Md Manowar Hossain, hospitality secretary Mohammad Chholim Ullah (Mezbah), welfare secretary Md Tanveer Ahmed, Md Habibur Rahman, Farhana Yasmin Junthi, Sayeed Shipon, Muhibbullah Muhib, Rafiq Mridha, Delwar Hossain Mohin and Md Shariful Islam were present at the function. �BSS