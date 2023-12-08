BAF Certificate Awarding Ceremony held at Cox's Bazar Base

Staff CorrespondentThe Certificate Awarding Ceremony of No 124 Junior Command and Staff Course (JCSC) was held at Bangladesh Air Force Base Cox's Bazar on Thursday.Assistant Chief of Air Staff (Administration) Air Vice Marshal Md Zahidur Rahman, has distributed certificates and trophy among the graduating officers as chief guest, according to ISPR.A total of 19 officers from Bangladesh Air Force, Nigerian Air Force, Royal Saudi Air Force and Qatar Air Force participated in the course. The course is specially designed to train officers to perform command and staff duties at various levels of armed forces with their acquired knowledge.The chief guest handed over the certificates to all graduating officers and awarded the Chief of Air Staff's Trophy to Squadron Leader Waqar Younus, GD(P) of Bangladesh Air Force for his overall best performance in the course.