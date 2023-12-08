Video
Hasan calls BNP first ‘king’s party’of the country

Published : Friday, 8 December, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 84

Information and Broadcasting Minister and Awami League Joint General Secretary Dr Hasan Mahmud on Thursday said BNP is the first 'king's party' of the country founded by Ziaur Rahman.

"Ziaur Rahman after usurping to power formed BNP through distributing leftover of power," he said while replying to a query of reporters at his office at secretariat.

About the recent role of civil society and intellectuals, Dr Hasan said, "We saw different statements of intellectuals with importance. But unfortunately they are silent when the arson attacks are carrying out on public transports and public properties. Many people became victims of the arson attacks."

He said those subversive activities will be stopped when the conscious people, journalists and civil society would raise their voice against them. But it is regrettably true that the so-called civil society didn't make any statement against the violence of BNP-Jamaat, he added.

Dr Hasan said, "I think that the so-called civil society who makes statements time to time should be identified as opportunists. I would like to urge the journalists to identify them and unmask them."

Criticising a comment of BNP leader Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, the minister said most of the BNP leaders from top to bottom are leaving the party. "I've a question to BNP leaders that why they do the politics of BNP? The top leader of the party is not allowed anyone to participate any election whatever it is at union, upazila or national level."

Being annoyed with BNP's subversive politics many leaders and workers would leave the party, Hasan Mahmud said hoping that BNP would refrain from such evil politics.    �BSS




