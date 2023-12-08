Implications of Bangladesh’s election on regional security

Three focal states in South Asia are currently poll-bound. Sequentially, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and India are heading towards their next general elections. Other South Asian countries are also either approaching their election or just completed. While elections are generally perceived as domestic political affairs, they often yield implications for regional politics and security. It is because many regional factors experience change and influence because of the events occurring in a highly globalized world.South Asian states and societies share a close affinity owing to cultural and religious connections. As Hinduism and Islam are two predominant religions in South Asia, often these religions become important factors in practicing democracy. For instance, religious identity provides right-wing parties with a supporter base and often yields safety concerns for minorities.Oten internal political events of a particular country can generate a ripple effect for other neighboring countries. Owing to strong cultural and religious similarities, South Asian countries share several regional security complexes that are important aspects of their national security. Regional Security Complex is a theory espoused by Barry Buzan and Ole Waever, which identifies a regional security complex as a group of states whose primary national security concerns are so closely intertwined together that they cannot be extracted or addressed independently of each other. The theory views security interdependence as a critical factor in the creation of regionally based clusters.In the case of South Asia, preserving communal harmony, protecting minority groups, curbing transnational terrorism, and keeping stability in bilateral trade are some of the regional security complexes that are intertwined with other neighbors. As Bangladesh is heading toward perhaps its most anticipated election in history, it is worth exploring this often-neglected issue- the impact of Bangladesh's upcoming general election on South Asian politics.Implications in the Pre-election Stage: Broadly, the implications can be identified in two stages, the pre-election stage and the post-election stage. During the pre-election stage that spans through election day, the perceived electoral politics increases security risks for minority groups. Due to the communal politics of some parties, minority groups tend to vote for Bangladesh Awami League, which some analysts categories as a 'vote bank'. This categorization further instigates the communal politics in Banglades. And hence right-wing parties and their allies try to intimidate them. The intimidation most often escalates to violence. The Hindu population in rural Bangladesh becomes insecure during the pre-election phase.Money laundering is another concern that arises in the pre-election phase. Candidates and lobby groups spend large amounts of money exceeding the legal limit in most cases to win the election. As a large amount of money is spent mostly through cash, money laundering takes place to and from Bangladesh. Illegal transaction comes to meet the election expenses while many smuggles wealth to foreign countries to protect their illegal wealth fearing the uncertain future after the election. Prior to the last election in 2018, The Policy Research Institute (PRI) study found that money laundering increased in Bangladesh and ultimately surged the dollar price at that time. Money laundering can take place for terror financing that may go undetected amid such high transactions both in legal and illegal mediums. Illegal transactions also take place to lure voters- a notorious malpractice already prevailing in South Asian election culture.Post-Election Implications: Immediately after the poll result, minority repression through violent attacks and arson takes place locally as a retaliation for their voting rights. Immediately after the 2001 election result, Bangladesh witnessed months-long attacks against the minority population in Bangladesh perpetrated by the cadres of BNP and Jamaat- the victors of that election who launched retaliatory attack on Awami League voters. Such minority repressions can invoke Internally Displaced Persons (IDP), and illegal migration to neighboring country.As Hindu and Muslim are two majority religions in the Indian subcontinent, minority repression can yield a ripple effect on the neighboring India's minorities- the Muslims. Besides minority repression, poll-related violence can destabilize the country. The months-long arson attacks and the use of improvised explosives- cocktails and petrol bombs in the aftermath of the 2014 election remind us how political violence can affect the general people. During that period, 500 ordinary people died and more than 3000 were injured.Poll-related instability translating into economic disruption can also hamper important trade relations and production processes that would adversely impact the integrated global supply chain. And lastly, populist and anti-establishment sentiments may become popular if a right-wing or populist party or coalition forms the new government amid the global wave of populism. A right-wing government would fuel terrorism and separatism. For instance, During the BNP-Jamaat's rule between 2001 and 2006, terrorism flourished in Bangladesh and BNP also aided separatism in Northeastern India. The 10-truck arms haul in 2004 bears witness to such activities.Geopolitical Implications: The upcoming election will also define Bangladesh's relations with great powers vis-�-vis the USA, India, and China. BNP- the antithesis of AL is traditionally a pro-Pakistan party whose politics is largely based on anti-Indian rhetoric. And as a result of Cold War era international alliances, earlier it had close ties with China. On the other hand, AL is perceived as a pro-Indian party. However, owing to striking a sharp balance between India and China over the last decade, both China and India seem to be in favor of the current AL government. It seems BNP is heavily dependent upon the US foreign policy in its poll politics currently.As a result, the upcoming election result will have a significant implication for the country's great power relations. The equation is further complicated considering that if BNP comes to power, it would have to lean towards China to counter Indian influence- a US ally in South Asia. So, it is still in question whether BNP would be able to lean towards the West and continue its politics that is based on anti-Indian sentiment.Furthermore, owing to the harsh political rift between the AL and BNP, there is a tendency to revert to the political and security visions of the previous government. Hence, the election will also decide the future of existing arrangements of regional connectivity an security.Another implication for neighboring countries is the replication tendency of election model by political parties. To win elections, election engineering and resorting to irregularities are quite common in South Asia. The success of the engineering and irregularities may serve as a 'made easy' guideline for other political parties in South Asia in their elections which would be detrimental to democracy.Lastly, the growing Western stake in the election in Bangladesh suggests that in the future the stake of extra-regional powers in South Asian politics is likely to increase. An increasing stake for these extra-regional powers would result in reducing strategic autonomy for other South Asian states as increasing stake means increasing influence of regional decision-making.The writer is a secretary, International Affairs, Bangladesh Students' League and Post-graduate of Law from the University of Dhaka