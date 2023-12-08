New curriculum a shield for combating future

The academic year 2023 has introduced us a new skill based curriculum for primary, secondary and higher secondary level. This brave movement by our honorable prime minister is a significant step which will prepare our students for the challenges of the 21st century. "Implementation of the new educational curriculum is a must to cope with the challenging world and lead Bangladesh towards becoming a developed country", said our education minister Dr. Dipu Moni while inaugurating training programme for head teachers and school teachers across the country. New curriculum framework NFC 2021 is a competency based curriculum, experiential and collaborative learning, and an exam free assessment system. Experiential and collaborative learning were two new concepts introduced in the teaching learning process. "Tell me and I forget, teach me and I may remember,involve me and I may learn,"stated Benjamin Franklin.The initial experience of new curriculum has left many students, parents and teachers confused and apprehensive.Everyone is thinking about- whether the new curriculum is a new opportunity of improvement in teaching and learning or is this will be a failed reform?Mainly the aim of the curriculum is to produce 'Smart citizen' for 'Smart Bangladesh'.Now the question arises that why we need this new system of learning and assessment. Well,there are so many reasons.Firstof all, this new curriculum contains different syllabus,learning content and new process of assessment.It will improve the learners' ability of critical thinking,creativity and problem solving skill.It is intended to evaluate student's learning in terms of completing certain competencies. Generally, a competency is obtained by acquiring new knowledge, skill and attitude.The core competencies that learners are expected to acquire through the competencybased curriculum from primary to grade 12 are: 1. express opinions and respect other's opinions 2. take decisions from own critical thinking 3.contribute to national and global welfare 4.maintain safe and acceptable personal, familial and social relation 5.solve problem 6. Be creative etc. The education system of Bangladesh was heavily books oriented and strong exam marks. As a result,even after completing graduation an individual may not have necessary skills for getting a good job or earning money. It was mostly teacher centered with memorizing guidebooks and relying on private tutors/coaching centers.Often, unscrupulous teachers used to blur out question paper before exam. These hassles are going to be removed by our new curriculum.The ambitious aim is to equip the new generation with relevant skills and competencies.The new curriculum also includes vocational and technical education which will prepare students for local,national and international job markets.Moreover,the new curriculum emphasizes the importance of local culture and history.A section on climate change has also been included to create awareness about environmental issues and sustainable development . The new curriculum is designed in a way that is expected to help students develop analytical skills.This curriculum has activity related to their lesson both in classroom and outside the classroom. It includes many projects and group assignments which encourage collaboration and teamwork.in addition,it provides learning experiences in a more interactive and engaging manner to enable students to learn with joy.Theassesment process of new curriculum reduced emphasis on examinations with the majority of the evaluation based on continuous assessment.It is an evaluation method that focuses on the collecting of continuous learning data on learner's performance.It considers what students are learning and how they perform as well as improve on a daily basis.Overall, the new curriculum in Bangladesh is an ambitious attempt to the education system and provide more relevant and practical education to students. Our new curriculum has the glimpse of the curriculum of educationally developed countries like Finland, South Korea, Australia, Japan, Germany and Norway. We can hope that our education system will achieve a number of positive developments needed for a developed country with skilled workforce.The writer is an Assistant Teacher(English), Protyashi Rustom Ali High School, Chandpur