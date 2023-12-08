Two hanging bodies found in Chattogram, Rajshahi

A teenage boy and a man have been found hanging in separate incidents in two districts- Chattogram and Rajshahi, in two days.CHATTOGRAM: Police recovered the hanging body of a madrasa student from his residence in Boalkhali Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.The deceased was identified as Wajed Hasan, 17, a resident of Ward No. 3 under Boalkhali Municipality and a tenth grader at a local madrasa.According to the deceased's family members, Wajed went out of the house after dinner, and did not return till midnight.Later on, the family members found his body hanging from the ceiling of his room in the house on Tuesday morning and informed police.Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Chattogram Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.Md Asham Uddin, officer-in-charge (OC) of Boalkhali Police Station (PS), confirmed the incident, adding that the actual reason behind his death would be known after getting the autopsy report.However, legal action would be taken in this regard, the OC added.RAJSHAHI: Police recovered the hanging body of a staff of Rajshahi University (RU) from his residence at the campus on Monday.The deceased was identified as Rajon Kumar, 45, a sweeper of the Vice-Chancellor's Building of the university.Quoting the deceased's wife Rakhi Rani, Rajpara PS OC Rafiqul Islam said Rajon took loans amounting to Tk 5 to 6 lakh from different NGOs on limited interest. Already he paid some of the loan money but the lenders used to pressurise him to pay the rest of the loan.However, the family members of Rajon spotted his body hanging from the ceiling of a toilet in the house at around 8 am and informed police.Being informed, police recovered the body.Police assumed that Rajon might have committed suicide after failing to pay the instalment money.However, necessary steps would be taken in this regard, the OC added.