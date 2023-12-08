Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 8 December, 2023, 3:48 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Two hanging bodies found in Chattogram, Rajshahi

Published : Friday, 8 December, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35
Our Correspondents

A teenage boy and a man have been found hanging in separate incidents in two districts- Chattogram and Rajshahi, in two days.

CHATTOGRAM: Police recovered the hanging body of a madrasa student from his residence in Boalkhali Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Wajed Hasan, 17, a resident of Ward No. 3 under Boalkhali Municipality and a tenth grader at a local madrasa.

According to the deceased's family members, Wajed went out of the house after dinner, and did not return till midnight.

Later on, the family members found his body hanging from the ceiling of his room in the house on Tuesday morning and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Chattogram Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

 Md Asham Uddin, officer-in-charge (OC) of Boalkhali Police Station (PS), confirmed the incident, adding that the actual reason behind his death would be known after getting the autopsy report.

However, legal action would be taken in this regard, the OC added.

RAJSHAHI: Police recovered the hanging body of a staff of Rajshahi University (RU) from his residence at the campus on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Rajon Kumar, 45, a sweeper of the Vice-Chancellor's Building of the university.

Quoting the deceased's wife Rakhi Rani, Rajpara PS OC Rafiqul Islam said Rajon took loans amounting to Tk 5 to 6 lakh from different NGOs on limited interest. Already he paid some of the loan money but the lenders used to pressurise him to pay the rest of the loan.

However, the family members of Rajon spotted his body hanging from the ceiling of a toilet in the house at around 8 am and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

Police assumed that Rajon might have committed suicide after failing to pay the instalment money.

However, necessary steps would be taken in this regard, the OC added.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Two hanging bodies found in Chattogram, Rajshahi
Human chain on violence against women formed in Pirojpur
Gaibandha Freedom Day observed
Agri-production increases at Koyra
Three nabbed with drugs in three districts
Obituary
Siblings killed in road mishap
Tk 3cr dry fish production likely at Santhia


Latest News
Four newly appointed envoys pay tribute to Bangabandhu
BFF Academy Championships to begin Dec 19
338 OCs transferred simultaneously
Rizvi says Govt inviting danger for RMG only to retain power
Rail link with Dhaka restored 4 hours after derailment
Three Ansar Al Islam members held
1st phase of primary teachers' recruitment test Friday
Shahriar Alam showcaused for violating electoral code of conduct
Death penalty challenged in Bangladesh High Court
Woman dies in DB custody in Narsingdi
Most Read News
EU funded CHT nutrition project expo opens in city
Unique Group MD Noor Ali's daughter killed in US road accident
Fakhrul denied bail in CJ's residence attack case, rule issued
How optometrists rehabilitate low-vision patients
Bus set on fire in city's Motijheel
Public order in Gaza likely to break down: UN chief
Dhaka's rail link with country severed as train derails being hit by crane
Another two metro stations to open on Dec 13
Blockade: Bus set on fire in Shahbagh
Labour rights critical to growth of Bangladesh's RMG sector: Haas
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft