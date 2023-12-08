Video
Home Countryside

Human chain on violence against women formed in Pirojpur

Published : Friday, 8 December, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35
Our Correspondent

PIROJPUR, Dec 7: A human chain was formed, and a discussion meeting was held on Wednesday morning on Puratan DC office road in the district town as a part of 16-day (fortnightly Nov 25-Dec 10) campaign began.

The human chain and the meeting were organized on the occasion of the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women 2023.

Association of Development Agencies in Bangladesh (ADAB)-Pirojpur District Unit organized the event presided over by its President Ziaul Ahsan.

Deputy Director of Woman Affairs Directorate Md Altaf Hossain attended the event as the chief guest. Former chairman of Jatiya Mahila Sangstha Rashida Akram was present as the special guest.

Organizing Secretary of the Mahila Parishad Khaleda Akter Hena, ADAB General Secretary Azad Hossain Baschu, former president Md Rafiqal Islam Panna, Coordinator of Dake Dyia Jai Sarwar Mamun and Soina Akther of Aparajita Project, among others, spoke.

Speakers said, "To established women human rights and political rights in our country a gender sensitive and woman and girls friendly society is needed. All sorts of discrimination and violence have to be eliminated.

 Quality investment in terms of finance, enabling environment, gender friendly attitude, and law  are necessary  to grow today's girls for tomorrow."




