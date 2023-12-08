Gaibandha Freedom Day observed

GAIBANDHA, Dec 7: On this day in 1971, valiant freedom fighters (FFs) liberated the district town, defeating the Pakistan occupation forces who entered on April 17 in 1971 and stationed themselves at the Wireless office and then Helal Park, now Shah Abdul Hamid Stadium.A team of over 350 FFs led by Company Commander Mahbub Elahi Ranju, Bir Protik, from Kalasonarchar via Balashighat entered the town through Pulbandi area with great joy and pride bearing the flag of independent Bangladesh and shaking hands with the people standing on both sides of the streets.FFs gathered at Independence Square in the town at about 9 am. They heaved a sigh of relief while they were enjoying the taste of freedom after nine months of fighting.Among others, FFs Mominul Haque Jubel, Wasiqur Mohammad Ikbal Mazu, Mahmudul Haque Sahjada, Mujibul Haque Sana, Raza Miah, Sirajul Islam, Imam Hossain, Dhiru Miah and Imdadul Haque Bablu accompanied the team.As the news spread, the Gaibandha town people rushed to the ground, rejoiced liberation of their motherland by chanting slogan "Joy Bangla" with the FFs and gave reception at the FFs for their heroic achievement.Earlier, the FFs under No.11 Sub-Sector fought against the Pakistani army and their local collaborators in several battles at different places including Nandina, Madarganj, Trimohini, Gobindi Embankment, Ratanpur, Sluice Gate, Bhangamour, Mohimaganj and Kalasonar Char areas of the district in the last nine months.In the face of joint attack by the FFs and the Indian allied forces, the Pakistani occupation forces were defeated, and finally, they retreated from Gaibandha town on December 6 night and took shelter at Rangpur and Bogra cantonments.Later on, the Gaibandha town was liberated from the hands of Pakistani army on this day in 1971, said Mahbub Elahi Ranju, Bir Protik.Businessmen Mazibar Rahman and Ranga Miah of Purbapara and Kalachand Saha of Puratan Bazaar were the martyrs at first, among others, as they were shot dead by the enemy forces on April 18, a day just after camping here, said former commander of Bangladesh Muktijodha Sangshad-district unit command Mahmudul Haque Sahjada.During the war, Pakistani army men with the help of local collaborators indiscriminately killed many other innocent and unnamed people, raped scores of women and young girls at camps and looted valuables from the houses in the district.To mark the Day, about 11 am, a grand rally brought out by Gaibandha Hanadar Mukta Dibash Udjapan Committee (GHMDUC) from Parbapara ended in Independence Square after parading the main streets in the town.Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kazi Nahid Rasul inaugurated the rally as the chief guest.Later on, a discussion meeting was held at the stage of Independence Square, with FF Mahmudul Haque Sahjada, coordinator of GHMDUC, in the chair.Additional DC Sushanta Kunar Mahato addressed the function as the chief guest.Mahbub Elahi Ranju, Bir Protik, was the chief discussant. FF Reazul Haque Chowdhury moderated it.Among others, Convener of GHMDUC Wasikar Md IkbalMazu, FF Ali Akbar spoke.A large number of FFs and their children journalists participated in the function.