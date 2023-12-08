Agri-production increases at Koyra

KOYRA, KHULNA, Dec 7: Agricultural production has increased in Koyra Upazila of the district.A bumper Aman paddy is likely this year because of favourable good weather.The government is working to ensure easy availability of agricultural inputs to the farmers in order to increase the agricultural production. Farmers are benefiting from this.To meet the food needs of the people, the government has taken various initiatives to increase the agricultural production and improve the standard of living and to reach the agricultural inputs at the doorstep of the farmers.According to the Upazila Agriculture Office, in the running financial year 2023-24, 16 thousand 235 hectares (ha) of land were brought under Aman cultivation against the target of 15 thousand 10 ha of land. The production target is 77 thousand 928 metric tons (mt).At present, Aman paddy cutting is going on.In the previous financial year 2022-23, Aman was cultivated on 15 thousand 20 ha of land against the targeted 14 thousand 620 ha. The paddy production was 73 thousand 361 mt.In the financial year 2021-22, against the target of 13 thousand 5 hundred ha, 14 thousand 620 ha lands were cultivated, with the production of 70 thousand 176 mt.This season, the government has given incentives to 6,665 farmers for Aman cultivation.Upazila Agriculture Officer Md Abdullah Al Mamun said, the government has taken various measures to put food in the mouths of the people in this agricultural country.Fertiliser and seeds have been distributed free of cost so that the small and marginal farmers get interested and encouraged.Cultivation is being made on fallow lands as per the directive of the Prime Minister.