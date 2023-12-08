Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 8 December, 2023, 3:48 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Agri-production increases at Koyra

Published : Friday, 8 December, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39
Our Correspondent

KOYRA, KHULNA, Dec 7: Agricultural production has increased in Koyra Upazila of the district.
A bumper Aman paddy is likely this year because of favourable good weather.
The government is working to ensure easy availability of agricultural inputs to the farmers in order to increase the agricultural production. Farmers are benefiting from this.
To meet the food needs of the people, the government has taken various initiatives to increase the agricultural production and improve the standard of living and to reach the agricultural inputs at the doorstep of the farmers.
According to the Upazila Agriculture Office, in the running financial year 2023-24, 16 thousand 235 hectares (ha) of land were brought under Aman cultivation against the target of 15 thousand 10 ha of land. The production target is 77 thousand 928 metric tons (mt).
At present, Aman paddy cutting is going on.
In the previous financial year 2022-23, Aman was cultivated on 15 thousand 20 ha of land against the targeted 14 thousand 620 ha.  The paddy production was 73 thousand 361 mt.
In the financial year 2021-22, against the target of 13 thousand 5 hundred ha, 14 thousand 620 ha lands were cultivated, with the production of 70 thousand 176 mt.
This season, the government has given incentives to 6,665 farmers for Aman cultivation.
Upazila Agriculture Officer Md Abdullah Al Mamun said, the government has taken various measures to put food in the mouths of the people in this agricultural country.
Fertiliser and seeds have been distributed free of cost so that the small and marginal farmers get interested and encouraged.
Cultivation is being made on fallow lands as per the directive of the Prime Minister.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Two hanging bodies found in Chattogram, Rajshahi
Human chain on violence against women formed in Pirojpur
Gaibandha Freedom Day observed
Agri-production increases at Koyra
Three nabbed with drugs in three districts
Obituary
Siblings killed in road mishap
Tk 3cr dry fish production likely at Santhia


Latest News
Four newly appointed envoys pay tribute to Bangabandhu
BFF Academy Championships to begin Dec 19
338 OCs transferred simultaneously
Rizvi says Govt inviting danger for RMG only to retain power
Rail link with Dhaka restored 4 hours after derailment
Three Ansar Al Islam members held
1st phase of primary teachers' recruitment test Friday
Shahriar Alam showcaused for violating electoral code of conduct
Death penalty challenged in Bangladesh High Court
Woman dies in DB custody in Narsingdi
Most Read News
EU funded CHT nutrition project expo opens in city
Unique Group MD Noor Ali's daughter killed in US road accident
Fakhrul denied bail in CJ's residence attack case, rule issued
How optometrists rehabilitate low-vision patients
Bus set on fire in city's Motijheel
Public order in Gaza likely to break down: UN chief
Dhaka's rail link with country severed as train derails being hit by crane
Another two metro stations to open on Dec 13
Blockade: Bus set on fire in Shahbagh
Labour rights critical to growth of Bangladesh's RMG sector: Haas
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft