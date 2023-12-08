Three nabbed with drugs in three districts

Three people were arrested along with drugs in separate drives in three districts- Pirojpur, Rajshahi and Pabna, in three days.PIROJPUR: Police arrested one drug paddler in the district in a drive on Wednesday with 101 pieces of yaba tablets worth Tk 40,400.The arrestee is identified as Md Noyan Islam Sheikh (Avi), 23, son of Md Yousuf Sheikh of Kochua Upazila in Bagerhat District, and present address is Kalibari Road in the municipality town of Pirojpur.Sub-Inspector of Sadar Police Station (PS) Jotirmoy Halder along with forces conducted the drive in Shimulbag area under Ward No-8 of the municipality and recovered the yaba tablets from near residence of Shoagh Sardar, son of Shurab Sardar in the area.The arrestee has been sent to jail. A case has been filed with the PS in this connection.Officer-in-Charge (OC) of the PS Abir Mohammad Hossain confirmed the information.RAJSHAHI: Police, in a drive, arrested a drug peddler along with 79 kilograms of hemp from Narikelbaria area in the city on Monday night.The arrested is Arman Hossain, 31, a resident of Ulurchar (Noapara) Village under Sadar Dakshin Upazila in Cumilla District.Chandrima PS OC Mahabub Alam said, acting on a tip-off, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive on the Kharkhari Bypass road at night and halted a micro-bus. While searching the vehicle, police recovered the hemo and arrested Arman.Later on, the arrested person along with the seized drugs was handed over to police after filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with the PS, the OC added.SANTHIA, PABNA: Police arrested a man along with 16 bottles of phensedyl from Santhia Upazila in the district on Monday afternoon.The arrested person is Jonny Sheikh, 31, son of Ranu Sheikh, a resident of Balrampur Village under Sadar Upazila in the district.Police sources said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Ataikula Bazar area in the afternoon, and arrested him along with the phensedyl.After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Ataikula PS, the arrested was sent to jail on Tuesday following a court order.Ataikula PS Inspector (Investigation) Aminul Islam confirmed the matter.