Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 8 December, 2023, 3:48 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Obituary

Published : Friday, 8 December, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 25
Our Correspondent

PIROJPUR, Dec 7: Md Maznu Talukder, president of district Jatiya Shramik League, passed away on Wednesday night. He was 65.
He breathed his last at a district hospital.  He was suffering from heart disease.

He was laid down in his family graveyard in Morichal Village in Pirojpur Municipality. District Awami League President and General Secretary AKMA Awal and Advocate Kanai Lal Biswas expressed deep shock at his death.
 He left behind his wife, one son, two daughters, relatives,  and many well-wishers to mourn his death.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Two hanging bodies found in Chattogram, Rajshahi
Human chain on violence against women formed in Pirojpur
Gaibandha Freedom Day observed
Agri-production increases at Koyra
Three nabbed with drugs in three districts
Obituary
Siblings killed in road mishap
Tk 3cr dry fish production likely at Santhia


Latest News
Four newly appointed envoys pay tribute to Bangabandhu
BFF Academy Championships to begin Dec 19
338 OCs transferred simultaneously
Rizvi says Govt inviting danger for RMG only to retain power
Rail link with Dhaka restored 4 hours after derailment
Three Ansar Al Islam members held
1st phase of primary teachers' recruitment test Friday
Shahriar Alam showcaused for violating electoral code of conduct
Death penalty challenged in Bangladesh High Court
Woman dies in DB custody in Narsingdi
Most Read News
EU funded CHT nutrition project expo opens in city
Unique Group MD Noor Ali's daughter killed in US road accident
Fakhrul denied bail in CJ's residence attack case, rule issued
How optometrists rehabilitate low-vision patients
Bus set on fire in city's Motijheel
Public order in Gaza likely to break down: UN chief
Dhaka's rail link with country severed as train derails being hit by crane
Another two metro stations to open on Dec 13
Blockade: Bus set on fire in Shahbagh
Labour rights critical to growth of Bangladesh's RMG sector: Haas
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft