PIROJPUR, Dec 7: Md Maznu Talukder, president of district Jatiya Shramik League, passed away on Wednesday night. He was 65.He breathed his last at a district hospital. He was suffering from heart disease.He was laid down in his family graveyard in Morichal Village in Pirojpur Municipality. District Awami League President and General Secretary AKMA Awal and Advocate Kanai Lal Biswas expressed deep shock at his death.He left behind his wife, one son, two daughters, relatives, and many well-wishers to mourn his death.