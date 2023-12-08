Tk 3cr dry fish production likely at Santhia

SANTHIA, PABNA, Dec 7: The dry fish production has begun in Santhia Upazila of the district.Dry fish of about Taka 3 crore is expected to be produced this year in the upazila.According to field sources, the dry fish of Santhia has a good demand in the country and abroad. Different fishes are dried in the upazila; after meeting the local demand, dry fish is exported to different countries including India.Three chatals (yards for drying fish) have been opened in Araji Gupinathpur, Afrah and Vitapara villages.About 300 families of beel (water body) areas of Satanirchar, Araji Gupinathpur, Gourigram, Sonatala, Patgari, Dhulauri, Ghughudaha, Talpatti, Maanpur, and Raghunathpur are living on fish supply and labour works in these chatals.According to sources at the Department of Fisheries-Santhia, this year, there is a possibility of about 70 metric tons (mt) dry fish in the upazila. Dry fishes are sent to Dhaka, Brahmanbaria, and Sayedpur of Nilphamari District. Then dry fishes are exported from there.Fresh fishes are collected from 30-40 beels including Gourigram Beel, Ghughudaha Beel, Sonai Beel, Muktahar Beel, Katiadaha Beel, Garkar Beel, Sonatala Beel, Sujanagar's Gaznar Beel, Natore's Chalanbeel, and Faridpur District''s Bhanga Beel.The collected fishes, such as Punti, Khalse, Baine, small Boal, Tengra, Nayana (veda), Shoal, and Taaki are dried in these chatals.Dry fish traders said, about 50-60 maunds of fresh fishes are traded in their chatals. Dry fishes of 12-14 kg are produced from per maund small fishes while 15-18 kg of dry fishes are produced from per maund big fishes.It costs about Tk 8,000 for drying per maund dry fishes.On Category basis, per maund dry fish is selling at Tk 16,000-20,000.Female labourers of Araji Gupinathpur area Firoza, Rubia, Mariam, Aloka, Sajeda, and Rabeya said, "We are working at a daily wage of Tk 200."Male labourers Abul Hossain, Abu Dawd, Bokkar Mandal and Rabiul said, there are working at a per day wage of Tk 600.Another female labourer of Vitapara Shumitra Das said, she is working at a weekly wage of Tk 1,500.Fishermen Imran and Nazmul of Satanirchar said, "We are earning about Tk 500 to 1,500 daily by selling fishes to chatals."Dry fish trader Afzal Hossain of Faruq Traders at Satanirchar said, "I have been doing dry fish business for about 30 years. This year, I have purchased fresh fish of about Tk 50 lakh."In his chatal (fish-drying yard), 30-35 labourers are working. Already about 250 maunds of dry fish have been produced."I hope the dry fish production will be about 800 maunds this season," he added.A dry fish trader in Vitapara Fazar Ali said, "This year my target is to produce 400 maunds of dry fish. So far I have sold 150-160 maund shrimps."Delwar Sheikh of Messrs Sheikh Enterprise's warehouse said, "I collect dry fishes from Santhia amd sell these in open markets."Santhia Upazila Fisheries Officer Khademul Islam said, the dry fish is a potential sector. After meeting the local protein demand, the dry fish is playing a role in earning foreign exchange, he added.He further said, this year there will be a dry fish production of about 70 mt worth about Tk 3 crore.Training was provided to all concerned for maintaining hygiene in dry fish production, he added.