Friday, 8 December, 2023, 3:47 AM
Home Countryside

Siblings killed in road mishap

Published : Friday, 8 December, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34
Our Correspondent

COX'S BAZAR, Dec 7: Two siblings died and another was injured after being run over by a bus in the district's  Chakaria Upazila on Thursday.

The accident happened around 8:30 am in Malumghat area under Dulahajara Union of the upazila.

The deceased were identified as Abdur Rahman, 8, and Saba, 6, who are children of Nasir Uddin residing in Malumghat area.

In-charge of Malumghat Highway Police Outpost Iqbal Bahar Majumdar confirmed the matter.

He said some local children went to railway line to see Cox's Bazar-bound train in the morning. While crossing the road on their way back from the rail line, a Cox's Bazar-bound bus of 'Shyamoli Paribahan' ran over them. A child died on the spot.

Later, locals took the other two injured to Malumghat Christian Memorial Hospital. Another child died there.



