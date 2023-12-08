Siblings killed in road mishap

COX'S BAZAR, Dec 7: Two siblings died and another was injured after being run over by a bus in the district's Chakaria Upazila on Thursday.
The accident happened around 8:30 am in Malumghat area under Dulahajara Union of the upazila.
The deceased were identified as Abdur Rahman, 8, and Saba, 6, who are children of Nasir Uddin residing in Malumghat area.
In-charge of Malumghat Highway Police Outpost Iqbal Bahar Majumdar confirmed the matter.
He said some local children went to railway line to see Cox's Bazar-bound train in the morning. While crossing the road on their way back from the rail line, a Cox's Bazar-bound bus of 'Shyamoli Paribahan' ran over them. A child died on the spot.
Later, locals took the other two injured to Malumghat Christian Memorial Hospital. Another child died there.
