4 females among 5 ‘commit suicide’

Five people including four females allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in five districts- Tangail, Patuakhali, Barishal, Barguna and Lalmonirhat, recently.MIRZAPUR, TANGAIL: A man reportedly committed suicide by jumping in front of running train in Mirzapur Upazila of the district on Monday noon.The incident took place in Bauar Kumarjani area under the upazila at around 2 pm.The deceased was identified as Nirupam Saha, 45, son of Nimai Rahar, a resident of Kot Bahuria Village in the upazila.According to the eyewitnesses, Nirupam jumped in front of the Dhaka-bound Chilahati Express train from Nilphamari in Bauar Kumarjani area at noon. He died on the spot."Nirupam had been mentally depressed for a few days. He might have committed suicide after being failed to fight with his depression," said the deceased's cousin Jeus Kumar Saha.Being informed by locals, police recovered the body from the scene.Mirzapur Railway Station Master Kamrul Islam confirmed the incident, adding that legal action would be taken in this regard.BAUPHAL, PATUAKHALI: A woman reportedly committed suicide by setting fire on herself in Bauphal Upazila of the district on Monday morning.The incident took place in Dhaurabhanga Village under Boga Union of the upazila at around 10 am.The deceased was identified as Ruma Begum, 30, wife of Billal Khan, a resident of the aforesaid village. She was the mother of two sons and three daughters.According to the locals, Ruma got married with Billal Khan about 10 years back. Since the marriage, Billal often used to torture her. On Monday morning, Billal also tortured her following a family dispute.After being beaten up by her husband, Ruma ran to a paddy field near to the house and set fire on herself pouring kerosene.Being informed, police rescued Ruma and took her to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital (SBMCH), but she succumbed to her injuries as 70 percent of her body was burnt in the incident, said Imtiaz Ahmed, in-charge of Boga Police Investigation Centre.Police also arrested the deceased's husband and legal action would be taken in this regard, the police official added.BARISHAL: A young woman reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Gournadi Upazila of the district on Friday night.The deceased was identified as Meem Akhter, 20, daughter of Mizan Mridha, a resident of Kamlapur Village in the upazila.The deceased's father Mizan Mridha said Meem got married with one Shanto Matubbar, son of Ripon Matubbar of Mokhterhat Village in Kalkini Upazila of Madaripur, about two years back. Meem then returned to her father's house a couple of month back following a family dispute with her husband.At around 9:30 pm on Friday, she hanged herself with a scarf from the ceiling fan of a room in the house.Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to the SBMCH morgue for an autopsy on Saturday morning.Sub-Inspector of Gournadi Model Police Station (PS) Hridoy Chaklader confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed with the PS in this regard.AMTALI, BARGUNA: A madrasa girl reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Amtali Upazila of the district recently.The deceased was identified as Mariam, 12, daughter of Abdul Aziz Molla, a resident of Kalibari Village under Chaora Union in the upazila. She was a sixth grader at Amtali Bandar Hossainia Fazil Madrasa.The deceased's mother Nazma Begum said Mariam hanged herself from the ceiling fan of her room in the house.Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Barguna Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.Officer-in-Charge (OC) (Investigation) of Amtali PS Md Amir Hossain confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps would be taken in this regard.LALMONIRHAT: A newlywed housewife reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Patgram Upazila of the district recently.Deceased Romena Akhter, 15, was the wife of Habibur Rahman and daughter of Rabiul Islam of Bankanda area in the upazila.Local sources said Romena Akhter was five-month pregnant with her then lover and now husband Habibur. They got married 20 days back. After the marriage, a family dispute took place between the couple. Following this, Romena hanged herself from the ceiling of a room in her father's house.Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Lalmonirhat Hospital morgue for an autopsy.Patgram PS OC Ferdous Wahid confirmed the incident, adding that legal action would be taken in this regard.