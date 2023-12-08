Video
Home Countryside

Target to produce 9 lakh mt of winter vegetable in Khulna region

Published : Friday, 8 December, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33
Our Correspondent

KHULNA, Dec 7: The government has fixed a target of producing around 8.80 lakh tonnes (mt) of winter vegetable and grain from 1.13 lakh hectares (ha) of land in four districts in Khulna agricultural region in the FY 2023-24.

Officials of the Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE) in Khulna Zone said, a total of 1, 13,004 ha of land have been cultivated with a fixed production target of 8,79,727 mt in the four districts of Khulna reason during the current season.

In Khulna, DAE has set a target to produce 1, 89,621 mt of winter vegetable and grain from 14,519 ha of land.

In Bagerhat production, target is set at 2, 61,497 mt from 21,848 ha of land, in Satkhira production target is set  at 2, 99,509 mt from 38,945 ha of land, and in Narail, production target is set at 1, 29,100 mt from 37,692 ha of land.

While talking to The Daily Observer, Mohan Kumar Ghosh, additional director of the DAE of Khulna zone said, the duration of Rabi season is from November to April. Though farming of Rabi crops starts in the winter season, production completes in the summer season.

During this time period, the temperature and the humidity remains lower than other time periods; as a result most of the farming of vegetables and grains is completed in this season.  

Due to the water crisis in summer, farmers have to depend on preserved rain water for cultivation, he said.




