12 lakh children to be fed Vitamin A capsules in 4 dists

Over 12 lakh children will be fed Vitamin A capsules in Feni, Panchagarh, Rajshahi and Sirajganj districts on December 12 with a view to reducing child blindness and mortality rate.FENI: About 2,43,052 children will be fed Vitamin A capsules in the district on December 12. Of them, a total of 30,361 children aged six to 11 months will be fed blue capsules, and 2,12,691 children aged 12 to 59 months will be fed red capsules.Feni Acting Civil Surgeon Dr SSR Masud Rana on Thursday gave this information at a press conference organized in Feni District Civil Surgeon Office where Medical Officer Dr Rashedul Hasan and officials concerned were also present.The Civil Surgeon Office Medical Officer Dr Rashedul Hasan said that Vitamin A capsules will be given to children in 43 unions and five municipalities of six upazilas of the district. There will be a total of 1,142 centers including 1,105 temporary centers, seven permanent centers and 30 mobile centers from 8 am to 4 pm on that day.For this, 2,741 workers of Health Department and Family Planning Department, and private volunteers will be engaged in the district.PANCHAGARH: An awareness and action planning meeting was held in the district on Wednesday morning to make the National Vitamin A Plus Campaign a success.The meeting was organized in the hall room of the Civil Surgeon (CS) office.Additional Superintendent of Police Md Amirullah, General Secretary of BMA Dr Mansoor Alam, Deputy Director of Family Planning Department Abu Taher Md Sanaullah Noori, District Primary Education Officer Aminul Islam Mondal, District Information Officer Haider Ali, Panchagarh Sadar Upazila Health and Familyu Planing Officer Dr Afroza Begum, District EPI Supervisor Hasibur Rahman Shah Labu, and officials from various departments at the district level participated at the meeting.CS Dr Mostafa Zaman Chowdhury said, on December 12, 160,472 children aged six months to 59 months will be given Vitamin A capsules through 1,077 centres in the district.Among them, there are 18 thousand 50 children from six months to 11 months, and 1 lakh 42 thousand 422 children from 12 months to 59 months, he added.RAJSHAHI: About 3,56,364 children will be fed Vitamin V capsules in the district and metropolis on December 12.Of them, 2,91,159 children will be fed in nine upazilas in the district and 65,205 children will be fed in the metropolis areas.District Civil Surgeon and Rajshahi City Corporation (RCC) Health Department gave this information at separate press conferences on Thursday.Civil surgeon Dr Abu Saeed Mohammad Faruk said that Vitamin A capsules will be given at the district level to eliminate malnutrition-related blindness and prevent child death. The capsules will be fed at 1,754 centers of the district.SIRAJGANJ: A total of 4,89,361 children will be fed Vitamin A capsules in the district.Of them, children aged 6 to 11 months will be fed one blue capsule each while children aged 12 to 59 months will be fed red one.The capsules will be administered through 15 permanent vaccine centres and 2,117 temporary ones.This information was disclosed at a press conference by Civil Surgeon (CS) Dr Rampad Ray on Thursday morning.It was held in the CS office conference room.Deputy CS Dr AFM Obaidul Islam, Medical Officer Dr Yousuf Ali, Sirajganj Press Club Convenor Abdul Kuddus and mass media representatives were present at the conference.