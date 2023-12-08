Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 8 December, 2023, 3:47 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Kyiv, US aim to move arms production to Ukraine

Published : Friday, 8 December, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 29

KYIV, Dec 7: Kyiv announced Thursday that it had signed an agreement with the United States to help move production of arms to Ukraine, as doubts hang over Western support for its conflict with Russia.
Since the beginning of Russia's invasion, Ukraine has depended on Western weapons and ammunition to hold out against Russian forces.
But after nearly two years of conflict there are signs of growing weariness in Europe and the United States to provide more financial and military aid.
"The memorandum sets localisation of the defence industry in Ukraine as one of the main priorities," a statement released by the Ukrainian presidency said.
"The document will facilitate the building of production facilities in our country to provide the armed forces with the necessary weapons, in particular in the areas of air defence, production of critical munitions, and repair and sustainment," it said.
The presidency said the plans were worked out during a defence industry conference for Ukrainian and US manufacturers held in Washington this week.
"The event was attended by about 350 American, Ukrainian and European industrialists and government officials," the presidency said.
Russian President Vladimir Putin boasted this year that Ukraine would collapse after one week without backing from the Europe and the United States.    �AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Kyiv, US aim to move arms production to Ukraine
Israel defends efforts to deliver aid to Gaza after criticism
Public order in Gaza likely to break down: UN chief
China slams 'smearing' of Belt and Road project after Italy withdraws
EU leaders in China for summit with high stakes but low expectations
Johnson apologises to UK Covid victims families
ECP to hold contempt case proceedings against Imran at Adiala Jail on Dec 13
COP28 must mark 'beginning of the end' of fossil fuels: EU


Latest News
Four newly appointed envoys pay tribute to Bangabandhu
BFF Academy Championships to begin Dec 19
338 OCs transferred simultaneously
Rizvi says Govt inviting danger for RMG only to retain power
Rail link with Dhaka restored 4 hours after derailment
Three Ansar Al Islam members held
1st phase of primary teachers' recruitment test Friday
Shahriar Alam showcaused for violating electoral code of conduct
Death penalty challenged in Bangladesh High Court
Woman dies in DB custody in Narsingdi
Most Read News
EU funded CHT nutrition project expo opens in city
Unique Group MD Noor Ali's daughter killed in US road accident
Fakhrul denied bail in CJ's residence attack case, rule issued
How optometrists rehabilitate low-vision patients
Bus set on fire in city's Motijheel
Public order in Gaza likely to break down: UN chief
Dhaka's rail link with country severed as train derails being hit by crane
Another two metro stations to open on Dec 13
Blockade: Bus set on fire in Shahbagh
Labour rights critical to growth of Bangladesh's RMG sector: Haas
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft