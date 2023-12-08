Video
Jurgen Klopp slams 'ignorant' TV presenter after kick-off comment

Published : Friday, 8 December, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51

SHEFFIELD, DEC 7: Jurgen Klopp blasted an "ignorant" television presenter for making a joke about Liverpool's next game after Wednesday's 2-0 win at Sheffield United being on a Saturday lunchtime.

Klopp was furious when Amazon Prime Video presenter Marcus Buckland mentioned to the Liverpool boss that his team were next in action against Crystal Palace in the early kick-off on Saturday.

The German was speaking in a post-match pitchside interview following Liverpool's 2-0 success against United in the Premier League on Wednesday.

Goals from Virgil van Dijk and Dominik Szoboszlai at Bramall Lane moved Liverpool within two points of leaders Arsenal.

But Klopp's mood soured when Buckland joked about Liverpool being back in action in the manager's "favourite kick-off time" against Crystal Palace for the 1230 GMT kick-off.

Klopp has previously complained about Liverpool playing early on Saturdays after Wednesday evening fixtures.

Interrupting Buckland, he said: "That's really brave to make a joke about that.

"We go home, I don't know exactly what time we will get home, we will arrive, maybe 1am or 2am tonight and then play again. We have two sessions.

"It is fine to recover and then we go again. Crystal Palace play tonight as well so it is really fine.

"I realise you don't understand it as well and you work in football so why should I explain it again. If you make a joke out of that you are ignorant."

When Buckland said he was not meaning to be disrespectful, Klopp added: "You were already.

"All good, you can say what you want, I cannot say what I want because that would be really different."

Liverpool's impressive form has lifted them into the title race, while champions Manchester City splutter.

City have gone four league games without a win after losing 1-0 at Aston Villa on Wednesday.

They are four points behind Liverpool, but Klopp refused to write off Pep Guardiola's team.

"If someone writes City off that would be the biggest joke in the history of football, that makes no sense," he said.

"Arsenal are fighting, the next game starts from 0-0. I have no clue where it (the title) is going to end up.

"It is so difficult and intense with all the games coming up. Ask me again in April."

Klopp also confirmed that Cameroon defender Joel Matip has ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament after suffering an injury in Sunday's win over Fulham.    �AFP



