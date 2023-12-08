Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 8 December, 2023, 3:46 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Pele's Santos suffer first-ever relegation

Published : Friday, 8 December, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53

SAO PAULO, DEC 7: Iconic Brazilian club Santos, cradle of late football legend Pele, were relegated to the second division Wednesday for the first time in their history, just shy of the first anniversary of his death.

Santos suffered a 2-1 defeat at home to Fortaleza in their final league match of the season, sealing their fate as the last of the four teams condemned to the "B Series" league next year.

The home of Pele and Neymar finished their lackluster season in 17th place, on 43 points -- one shy of Bahia, who dodged relegation with a 4-1 win over Atletico Mineiro, and 27 short of Sao Paulo giants Palmeiras, who claimed their second straight league title.

Luis Suarez-led Gremio finished in a surprisingly strong second place on 68 points, thanks to a brace from the Uruguayan striker in their 3-2 win against Fluminense.

Santos's relegation comes less than a year after three-time World Cup-winner Pele's death on December 29, 2022, at age 82.

The embarrassment follows years of economic and athletic troubles at Santos, and leaves Flamengo and Sao Paulo as the only clubs in Brazil never to have been relegated.    �AFP




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Jurgen Klopp slams 'ignorant' TV presenter after kick-off comment
McTominay double delivers big ManU win over Chelsea
Disgraced former Spanish football chief 'forcefully kissed' England star
Marseille beat Lyon in game rearranged after bus attack
‘Struggling’ Man City leave Guardiola with title headache
Pele's Santos suffer first-ever relegation
NZ name uncapped duo for home Bangladesh ODI series
Suarez fires farewell double to end Brazilian adventure


Latest News
Four newly appointed envoys pay tribute to Bangabandhu
BFF Academy Championships to begin Dec 19
338 OCs transferred simultaneously
Rizvi says Govt inviting danger for RMG only to retain power
Rail link with Dhaka restored 4 hours after derailment
Three Ansar Al Islam members held
1st phase of primary teachers' recruitment test Friday
Shahriar Alam showcaused for violating electoral code of conduct
Death penalty challenged in Bangladesh High Court
Woman dies in DB custody in Narsingdi
Most Read News
EU funded CHT nutrition project expo opens in city
Unique Group MD Noor Ali's daughter killed in US road accident
Fakhrul denied bail in CJ's residence attack case, rule issued
How optometrists rehabilitate low-vision patients
Bus set on fire in city's Motijheel
Public order in Gaza likely to break down: UN chief
Dhaka's rail link with country severed as train derails being hit by crane
Another two metro stations to open on Dec 13
Blockade: Bus set on fire in Shahbagh
Labour rights critical to growth of Bangladesh's RMG sector: Haas
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft