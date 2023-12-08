Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 8 December, 2023, 3:46 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

NZ name uncapped duo for home Bangladesh ODI series

Published : Friday, 8 December, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51

WELLINGTON, DEC 7: New Zealand named two uncapped players on Thursday in the squad for their looming home one-day international series against Bangladesh.

The Black Caps are currently on tour in Bangladesh, but the teams meet again in New Zealand for three ODIs, starting on December 17 in Dunedin.

All-rounder Josh Clarkson and seamer Will O'Rourke have been called up for the first time, with hosts New Zealand resting several stars for the home series including Kane Williamson and Tim Southee.

Leg spinner Adi Ashok has earned a first call-up to the ODI squad after his Twenty20 debut last August against the United Arab Emirates.

Ashok will feature after the first ODI match when star leg spinner Ish Sodhi will play before taking a planned break after a busy few weeks including the World Cup in India.

Wicketkeeper Tom Latham captains the squad featuring seven players that reached the ODI World Cup semi-finals including breakout star Rachin Ravindra, who hit three centuries during the tournament.

With the Black Caps resting key players before home Tests against South Africa and Australia next year, New Zealand selector Sam Wells said the whiteball series against Bangladesh is a chance to blood new players.

"As we've seen in the ongoing Test series and the ODI Series in September, Bangladesh is a quality international side and we know it will present a strong challenge on this return tour," Wells added.

The Black Caps have a lengthy injury list including Michael Bracewell and Lockie Ferguson, who are both sidelined by Achilles tendon injuries.

Veteran seam bowler Trent Boult has made himself unavailable for the home matches against Bangladesh.

New Zealand squad:
Tom Latham (captain), Adi Ashok, Finn Allen, Tom Blundell, Mark Chapman, Josh Clarkson, Jacob Duffy, Kyle Jamieson, Adam Milne, Henry Nicholls, Will O'Rourke, Rachin Ravindra, Ish Sodhi, Will Young.     �AFP




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Jurgen Klopp slams 'ignorant' TV presenter after kick-off comment
McTominay double delivers big ManU win over Chelsea
Disgraced former Spanish football chief 'forcefully kissed' England star
Marseille beat Lyon in game rearranged after bus attack
‘Struggling’ Man City leave Guardiola with title headache
Pele's Santos suffer first-ever relegation
NZ name uncapped duo for home Bangladesh ODI series
Suarez fires farewell double to end Brazilian adventure


Latest News
Four newly appointed envoys pay tribute to Bangabandhu
BFF Academy Championships to begin Dec 19
338 OCs transferred simultaneously
Rizvi says Govt inviting danger for RMG only to retain power
Rail link with Dhaka restored 4 hours after derailment
Three Ansar Al Islam members held
1st phase of primary teachers' recruitment test Friday
Shahriar Alam showcaused for violating electoral code of conduct
Death penalty challenged in Bangladesh High Court
Woman dies in DB custody in Narsingdi
Most Read News
EU funded CHT nutrition project expo opens in city
Unique Group MD Noor Ali's daughter killed in US road accident
Fakhrul denied bail in CJ's residence attack case, rule issued
How optometrists rehabilitate low-vision patients
Bus set on fire in city's Motijheel
Public order in Gaza likely to break down: UN chief
Dhaka's rail link with country severed as train derails being hit by crane
Another two metro stations to open on Dec 13
Blockade: Bus set on fire in Shahbagh
Labour rights critical to growth of Bangladesh's RMG sector: Haas
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft